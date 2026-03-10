NBA Draft Scouting Report: Michigan Forward Morez Johnson Jr.

Morez Johnson Jr. has been a vital piece to making one of the best and most versatile front courts in college basketball work this season, anchoring Michigan’s interior with tough, two-way play.

Johnson stands at 6-foot-9 and a well-built 250-pounds. He was a consensus four-star recruit that ranked No. 26 per RSCI in the 2024 class, and played out his freshman season with Illinois, registering some solid Year 1 numbers. He eventually transferred to help the Wolverines in his sophomore season, and has put himself on NBA Draft radar’s with a breakout season alongside Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara on one of the best teams in the country.

Johnson’s major strengths include his tools and pro-level strength, his defensive impact and versatility, efficient play-finishing, as well as rebounding and screening.

Morez Johnson Jr. Scouting Report

Strengths:

Strength and Tools

One of the first things that jumps out about Morez Johnson Jr. is his pro-level strength as well has his general physical tools, which he leverages on both offense and defense at the collegiate level.

Johnson stands at a slightly undersized 6-foot-9, but compensates with obviously long arms. There’s not yet an official measurement for his wingspan, but it would be shocking to see it come in shorter than 7-foot, which should more than bridge the small height gap.

His combination of pure strength and length really pops on both ends. He’s immovable once he’s established position on defense, uses that same kind’ve anchor-esque ability when posting up on offense, and is generally pretty unshakeable as a finisher. He’s not averse to physicality in the slightest, instead welcoming it on both ends.

There are understandable concerns about employing a 6-foot-9 player major minutes at the five, but Johnson doesn't seem one to be concerned about, and in touching on more of his strengths the picture will start to come together for a pretty versatile frontcourt player.

The NBA can be a really tough jump as far as bigs go, offering some of the biggest, strongest and most skilled matchups available. But it’s clear that Johnson, at least long-term, is set to fit in fine from a strength and tools perspective.

Defensive Impact and Versatility

Johnson’s biggest NBA selling point is sure to be his defense impact and versatility. He’s been among the best defenders in the entire country this season with Michigan, and has all the tools in his kit to continue offering the same at the next level.

Johnson’s aforementioned combination of strength, tools and instincts have created a pretty potent impactor on defense. He’s averaging 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals per game, good for a near-5% block percentage and 1.7 steal percentage, with a great 5.7 defensive box-plus-minus to wrap it all up. Michigan has been likely the single best defensive team in basketball this year, opposition considered, with Johnson as a key cog.

With Johnson in the vicinity this season, players are shooting a measly 33% on 155 shot attempts, notably just 25% on jumpers.

On the interior, he can hold his own against opposing fives, shutting water off with physical, high-motor play or erasing shots as a weak-side shot-blocker. He has great and improving instincts, with elite shot-block timing and the ability to contest without fouling despite a gambler mentality.

Notably, Johnson is playing alongside both Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara with the Wolverines, which is sure to eat up some of the stats, but also speaks to Johnson’s ability to kind’ve meld into different types of lineups.

The Michigan system is highly versatile, able to employ tons of different lineup and scheme options: Mara at the five, Johnson at the five, more traditional or switch-heavy defense, and Johnson is able to clearly blend between all of these things, arguably his biggest strength in terms of NBA translation.

Far-and-away the biggest emergence for Johnson this year has been his perimeter defense, which was kind’ve forced via this Michigan team’s ability to play this gargantuan lineup. But it’s worked out really well for him in that he’s been able to showcase his truly unbelievable movement in space for his size. He has a true stance, not often seen for bigs of this size, able to quickly change directions and flip his hips.

Johnson has shown genuine switch-ability guarding on the wing this year, essentially able to guard everyone on the floor. He moves his feet exceptionally well on the perimeter, has some genuine twitchiness to him, and his ability to fan out and disrupt with really active hands here is a real difference-maker. The ground coverage and recovery ability stands out — Johnson has the pretty unique ability even while guarding on the perimeter to involve himself on interior shots, diving in for contests or blocks with speed and awareness.

And the combination of both his interior and perimeter prowess allows him to be effective in pick-and-roll situations, able to knock bigs off spots, deflect with long arms and even stick with handlers due to his movement. There’s time he’s pulverizes actions altogether or man advantages in the open floor.

Perhaps the most exciting part here is that there’s still plenty of growth to be had for Johnson in general refinement. There’s still some fouling tendencies that can be cut down on, closeouts that can be quickened and more time spent honing skills on both the perimeter and interior.

The fact Johnson’s able to influence the game this much with room to grow is mightily impressive, and I think speaks to his future as a bonafide defensive positive at the NBA level.

Play-Finishing

Switching to the other side, Johnson’s play-finishing ability has also been a real weapon for the Wolverines, utilizing him to the tune of 13.7 points per game on 64% shooting overall.

Where Johnson’s defense is versatile and all-encompassing, I’d say his offense is far more simplistic, but he’s been quite effective in the few ways that I think NBA teams will take notice of.

Johnson’s so far been limited to a rim-runner and post-up player, but he’s been elite in playing his role with an effective field goal percentage of 66%. He uses his frame really well on the offensive end, able to position himself with strength and impeccable footwork, and use instincts and touch around the rim to see the ball through. This is all despite his lack of elite leaping ability for a big, as he’s posted just 42 dunks in 31 games, good for an average grade from Synergy at 86%.

The good news is that much like his defense, Johnson simply plays bigger than he is, shooting a blistering 72% at the rim so far this season, capitalizing on the limited opportunities in exactly the right way by making almost everything.

He’s scored the bulk of his points on cuts at a 75% clip, a phenomenal mark that again speaks to his ability to kind’ve morph into whatever is needed, which for Michigan this year has been plenty of magnetizing toward open space.

Johnson is also shooting 62% on post-ups, a great mark that tells the story behind some of his big-man craft and touch, and the Wolverines have also very notably unlocked him as a transition threat at a blistering 81% shooting, where he can use that real speed in the open floor. Without that premier verticality, he’s been solid as the roll-man, albeit not elite, converting 57% of those attempts at just over one per game.

All in all, Johnson is set to be a perfectly fine play-finisher at the NBA level. He’s instinctual in cutting and getting out in transition, where there should continue to be easy looks for a player of his size and motor.

And he’s also shown enough toolsiness and touch in the other areas — posting up, rolling and more — to at least project as a wash, if not a positive with continued growth.

Rebounding and Screening

And finally we’ll touch on Johnson’s rebounding and screening, two skills that are paramount to big man success at the NBA level, and two things he’s certainly up to par in.

Johnson’s coming down with 7.4 rebounds per game — about five being defensive and 2.5 being offensive — good for 16.6 in total per 100 possessions.

All of the aforementioned traits combine here to make up gritty, in-the-trenches impact, but his strength and motor are especially the standouts. His immovability makes him a threat on the defensive and offensive glass and he has a keen awareness for positioning, in addition to being a player who can consistently make good contact and create space with screens.

The one offensive play-type we failed to mention earlier was put-backs, where he’s scored a fine chunk of points at 1.1 points per possession on 52% shooting. And the tape can back up his tenacity for coming down with the ball on both ends.

These can be small things for many evaluators, but when looking holistically at his profile, there’s so few holes outside of the things we’ll cover in areas of improvement.

Areas of Improvement:

Passing and Play-Making

Moving on to Johnson’s areas of improvement, the first is a pretty easy one in that his passing and play-making specifically could stand to see real improvement over the next handful of years.

So far, Johnson’s averaging 1.1 assists per game to 1.3 turnovers per game for a negative assist-to-turnover ratio of .85. In the grand scheme of things, an essential 1-to-1 assist-to-turnover at around one per game isn’t the end of the world for a play-finishing, defensive-minded big, but the NBA continues to shade toward overall versatility, and having this in his toolkit would be a real separator.

Unfortunately, these numbers feel even more lowly due to the weapons Michigan is employing. Lendeborg and Mara should be real threats for Johnson even accounting for the way Michigan is employing him, which admittedly is not putting him in favorable position to pass or play-make.

Johnson’s fairly good about taking care of the ball in actual passing situations. His turnovers mostly stem from losing the handle or being too physical. But the real improvement seems needed in his processing and floor-reading, which clearly needs to speed up. There’s also just a lack of general touch here in some of the bad, despite some seldom good.

In the absolute least you want to be confident that Johnson can ball-move, run DHO’s with his big frame and shore up the passing immediately following steals, blocks and rebounds on both ends, which feels manageable long-term. Again, the most important aspect being simple ball-moving and processing the offensive end.

Shooting

The last and probably most important area of improvement for Johnson is his ability to stretch the floor on offense, which feels in a much more manageable spot than his passing and feel right now.

Johnson has attempted 24 total threes in his time with the Wolverines, hitting on 10 of those for a great 42% clip. Of course, you can’t take that number and say he’ll be a bonafide perimeter threat, given he’s taken less than a three per game, but you’d certainly rather he hit the few that he takes. And I do think his lack of volume shooting is somewhat system dependent in that this is just not the most effective shot for Michigan to take.

The most promising indicator of potential shooting for Johnson is his 78% free throw mark on great volume, an obviously big gauge for touch in general, especially given his at-rim leap and that the 3-point percentage isn’t bad.

There’s certainly a chance this is smoke, there’s some pretty bad misses sprinkled in here along with some in-and-outs, but we’ve seen worse cases become workable shooters at the NBA level.

Outlook:

In a 2026 class full of potential upside, Morez Johnson Jr. feels like one of the more readily available bets on pure impact. NBA strength and length, versatile defense, efficient play-finishing, trench-work like rebounding, screening, hustle and motor.

Even in a class with lots of star upside, you can’t go wrong betting on a skillset like Johnson’s. And there’s certainly a few NBA decision-makers who could be looking through the same lens, wanting to add an impactful role player for the long-haul.

While the most likely scenario is Johnson going somewhere in the late-first round or early-second, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of him sneaking higher, and entering a rotation quicker than expected.

Some fits for Johnson include the Celtics, Heat and Lakers, either due to switch-heavy schemes, or general need of an efficient defensive playmaker in the front-court.

Range: Late-First to Early-Second

Role: Rim-Runner, Switchable Big

Impact: Rotation, Late-Rotation

Swing Skills: Shooting, Passing

Best Fits: Celtics, Heat, Lakers