Most Interesting Frontcourt Fits For 2025 NBA Lottery Teams
The 2025 NBA Draft is set to take place later this month, meaning a new crop of rookies is going to be entering the league. Ahead of that milestone, let's evaluate three of the most interesting prospect fits for lottery teams.
Khaman Maluach - New Orleans Pelicans (Pick No. 7)
Khaman Maluach gives the Pelicans a foundational big who complements their core perfectly. With Zion thriving as a downhill attacker and complementary pieces like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy excelling through movement and cutting, Maluach adds value by spacing the floor vertically, controlling the glass, and anchoring the defense at the rim.
He’s a true vertical spacer—an elite lob target who can stretch defenses vertically with his constant presence above the rim. A massive 9-foot-6 standing reach and a large catch radius on lobs create real gravity towards the rim, which opens driving lanes for Zion and draws attention away from shooters like Murphy.
Defensively, Maluach brings the kind of rim deterrence New Orleans has lacked. His presence alone changes how opponents attack the paint, allowing a point of attack defender like Herb Jones to play more aggressively on the perimeter, knowing there’s real protection behind them. Even when he’s not blocking shots, his timing and positioning force hesitation.
What makes the fit even more intriguing is Maluach’s willingness to shoot. Even if the results are still coming along, the confidence, fluidity, and tape in the BAL are encouraging signs for an 18-year-old on draft night. He’s not just someone who helps the current core function work more fluidly, but a long-term piece of the puzzle for the Pelicans.
Noa Essengue - Brooklyn Nets (Pick No. 8)
Noa Essengue is one of the higher upside bets in this class, and he could be a foundational part of Brooklyn’s rebuild. His length, size, and ground coverage lend well to the idea of him being a pretty versatile defender as he gets stronger.
Essengue is extremely young, so having the opportunity to build on what he’s doing at Ulm while improving his handle in the halfcourt would be pertinent for his higher-end outcomes.
Brooklyn runs a lot of Zoom actions and direct hand-offs (DHOs) through their bigs, which would alleviate some of the handling issues, allowing him to turn the corner and generate a lot of torque and momentum in the half-court. This would also help his free-throw drawing skills (0.73 free-throw rate at Ulm) to translate while giving him more space to improve on his interior passing deliveries. Essengue is a worthy bet to make long-term for the Nets.
Collin Murray-Boyles - Philadelphia 76ers (Pick No. 3)
At 6-foot-8, Collin Murray-Boyles is a disruptive defender with great feel, strength, and ground coverage. He posted a 4.7 BLK%, 2.8 STL%, and 21.3 DREB% over two years at South Carolina—showing real ability to end possessions and anchor a defense. In Philadelphia, he’d complement Joel Embiid as a mobile, versatile defender who can switch, protect the rim, and clean the glass.
His presence would be significant in supporting a small guard backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. Murray-Boyles can guard wings, contain drives, and erase mistakes with his activity, helping cover for defensive gaps and allowing Maxey and McCain to have more of a safety net on the defensive end.
Offensively, he adds value as a face-up scorer, short-roll passer, and DHO hub. He makes quick, smart reads and doesn’t need touches to impact the game. With high-level shooters like McCain, Maxey, and Paul George, Murray-Boyles’s lack of outside shooting can be masked, while his passing and screening help elevate the team’s flow.
Murray-Boyles offers high defensive value, strong production at a young age, and a skill set that fits well with Philly’s core. He makes the Sixers more dynamic defensively and raises their ceiling without needing the ball.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.