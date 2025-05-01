Most Intriguing International Prospects who Declared for the 2025 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft's early entry deadline has passed, with more than 100 prospects submitting their name as early entry candidates.
Players who have declared for this summer's draft have until 5 p.m. on June 15 to withdraw from the cycle, with the remaining candidates elidgible to be selected in this summer's draft. Among the early entrants in this year's cycle, there are a number of international prospects who could make a splash in the predraft process.
As basketball continues to grow around the globe, the NBA continues to see an influx of talent from multiple countries. This year is no different, with multiple talented international players vying for positions in the 2025 draft.
Here are a few intriguing international players to keep an eye on in this year's cycle.
Ben Saraf
One of the more high-profile interntaional prospects in the 2025 draft class, Saraf has the potential to be a first round pick this summer.
Listed at 6-foot-5, the Israeli guard averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while competing in the EuroLeague with Ratiopharm Ulm this season.
NBA Draft on SI ranked Saraf as the No. 16 prospect in the 2025 Draft Class on the publication's most recent big board.
Alex Toohey
An Australian wing prospect, Toohey offers good size and solid playmaking ability.
Listed at 6-foot-7, the 20-year-old averaged 10.6 points, four rebounds, 1.3 assits and 1.4 steals in 29 games with the Sydney Kings of the NBL. Toohey shot 44.9% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc this season.
Hansen Yang
A Chinese center listed at 7-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Yang has a versatile skill set that sets him apart from traditional big men.
This year, Yang averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, three assists, 2.6 blocks and a steal per contest in 45 games with Quingdao. Still only 19-years-old, Yang could develop into a solid center in the NBA, but still needs to prove his skill set against tougher competition.
