NBA Announces Tiebreakers for 2026 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft order was loosely set with the conclusion of the Play-In Tournament, though there were still several tie-breakers in need of a coin flip. On Monday afternoon, the NBA announced those tie-breakers for six different draft ranges.

Firstly, the Utah Jazz won a tiebreaker over the Sacramento Kings, now unable to fall below the No. 8 spot. With that, OKC’s hopes at just a 0.6 chance at landing the Jazz’ pick are over, with the Kings instead falling to the fifth-best odds. Both Utah and Sacramento still have an 11.5% chance at No. 1.

The Pelicans, whose pick will convey to the Atlanta Hawks, won a tiebreaker over Dallas, grabbing the seventh-best odds. The Hawks will have just a 0.1% better chance at landing the top pick over the Mavericks, though they have a much better chance to land at No. 7.

Outside the lottery, the Suns won their tiebreaker with both the Magic and 76ers, with all picks conveying to different teams. The Suns’ pick will got to Memphis at No. 16, the Sixers’ pick will go to Oklahoma City at No. 17, and the Magic’s pick will got to Charlotte at No. 18.

The Toronto Raptors won their tiebreaker over the Atlanta Hawks, which will convey to San Antonio. Toronto will pick at No. 19, and the Spurs at No. 20.

The Rockets won out over Cleveland, which will convey to the 76ers and Hawks at No. 22 and No. 23, respectively.

Lastly, the Knicks won over the Lakers, with the picks landing at No. 24 and No. 25.

The NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. CT. The Wizards, Pacers and Nets currently have the top odds to land the No. 1 pick, though 2025’s lottery showcased that any team will have a chance at leaving with the top selection.

Below is the official draft order for the first round, with the percentage each team has at landing the No. 1 pick:

1. Washington Wizards: 14%

2. Indiana Pacers: 14%

3. Brooklyn Nets: 14%

4. Utah Jazz: 11.5%

5. Sacramento Kings: 11.5%

6. Memphis Grizzlies: 9%

7. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): 6.8%

8. Dallas Mavericks: 6.8%

9. Chicago Bulls: 4.5%

10. Milwaukee Bucks: 3%

11. Golden State Warriors: 2%

12. OKC Thunder (via Clippers) 1.5%

13. Miami Heat: 1%

14. Charlotte Hornets: 0.5%

15. Chicago Bulls (via Trail Blazers)

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via Suns)

17. OKC Thunder (via 76ers)

18. Charlotte Hornets (via Magic)

19. Toronto Raptors

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks)

21. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves)

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets)

23. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers)

24. New York Knicks

25. LA Lakers

26. Denver Nuggets

27. Boston Celtics

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons)

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs)

30. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder)