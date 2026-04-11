Where NBA Draft Odds Stand with One Day Remaining in Season 

There’s just one day remaining on the NBA’s 2025-26 regular season slate, with all 30 teams facing off Sunday, April 12.

While plenty of teams are still racing toward the NBA postseason, others have grappled for the best odds at the 2026 NBA Draft, which has been a subject of discussion this season.

Much like the postseason standings, several of the top draft spots have already been locked up, with teams grabbing fine odds at the impending draft class. Here’s where the draft lottery odds stand with just one day remaining on the schedule:

1. Washington Wizards

Two full games ahead in the loss column from next-worst Indiana, the Washington Wizards have officially locked up the 2026 NBA Draft’s best odds. Having traded for Trae Young and Anthony Davis at the deadline, Washington is seemingly ready to press the “Go” button next season, and will now have one final chance at a top draft pick.

They won’t be able to fall below five, which nearly guarantees a great pick in this draft, and have a shared 14% chance at No. 1.

2. Indiana Pacers

The Pacers sit just one full game ahead of Brooklyn, needing to lose their final game of the season to lock in the second-best odds: a shared 14% chance at No. 1, and the ability to stay within the top-six. They’ll face off against Detroit, who has already locked up its No. 1 seed in the East, though the Pacers’ recent product has been well-positioned to grab losses.

3. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn, amid its worst season in some time, has locked up the shared 14% chance at the top pick, now two games ahead of Utah following the team’s Friday-night win. They could still grab the second-best odds, but will be happy enough with third if Indiana does indeed lose to Detroit.

The Nets face off against the Raptors Sunday evening.

T4. Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz earned a blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, winning 147-101 behind 27 bench points from Bez Mbeng. With that, they’re now unable to grab top-three odds, and are instead tied with Sacramento at fourth. Luckily for Utah, the Kings also won on Friday, meaning it will come down to the final game of the season.

Utah will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers, who will be desperately looking to grab the West’s third-seed. It should be easy for the Jazz to come away with a loss.

T4. Sacramento Kings

The Kings will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers, needing to lose to grab the fourth-best odds, but not necessarily pulling major levers to do so. Portland presently sits at No. 8, tied in record with the Clippers at 41-40. A win would mean moving out of the nine-10 Play-In bout, making it the most important game of the season for the Trail Blazers.

T6. Memphis Grizzlies

T6. Dallas Mavericks

8. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans)

9. Chicago Bulls

10. Milwaukee Bucks

11. Golden State Warriors

12. OKC Thunder (via Clippers)

13. Miami Heat

14. Charlotte Hornets