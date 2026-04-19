Is Joel Embiid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Celtics)

The Philadelphia 76ers will open the first round of the playoffs without former league MVP Joel Embiid, who has not played since April 6.

Embiid had an appendectomy earlier this month, and it sidelined him for Philly's play-in tournament win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse did not provide and update on Embiid's status going forward other than the fact that the center would miss Game 1.

Nurse: Joel Embiid (appendectomy recovery) officially ruled out for Game 1 on Sunday.



Nurse didn’t provide an update on Embiid's timetable for return. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 17, 2026

Embiid appeared in 38 games in the regular season, averaging 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3. The Sixers were 24-14 in the games that he played in, but they were two games under .500 (21-23) when he was out of the lineup.

With Embiid sidelined for Game 1, oddsmakers have set the 76ers as 12.5-point underdogs on the road aganst the Boston Celtics.

Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for Philly with Embiid on the shelf to start this first-round series.

Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Celtics

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyrese Maxey OVER 26.5 Points (-108)

During the regular season, Maxey averaged 28.3 points per game, and he finished the campaign averaging over 28 per game when Embiid was out of the lineup. That continued in the play-in tournament, as the star guard dropped 31 points on 25 shots to lead the 76ers to a win over the Orlando Magic.

Maxey is going to have a major role on offense in this game, and he's scored 40, 26, 21 and 33 points in his four meetings with the Celtics in the 2025-26 campaign. Boston is one of the better defensive teams in the NBA (fourth in defensive rating in the regular season), but Maxey is one of the few matchup-proof players in the league because of his high shot volume.

During the regular season, Maxey took a career-high 21.4 shots per game, and he's taken at least 20 shots per game in three straight seasons.

I'm buying him to lead the Philly offense as long as Embiid remains sidelined.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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