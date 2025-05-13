NBA Combine: Intriguing Measurements from the First Few Days in Chicago
The NBA Draft Combine is finally here, as 75 prospects are set to go through drills, measurements and other events to help improve their draft position.
To start the week, prospects were measured for height, weight, wingspan and standing reach, all without shoes. While most players turned in expected results that were similar to their listed height and weights, others were slightly smaller than anticipated.
Size may not be everything in the NBA, but it certainly impacts a player's draft position, especially at the top of the class. Of course, there are exceptions, like Houston's Reed Sheppard, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft class after a solid season at Kentucky, but players without ideal positional size will typically have a harder time earning a spot at the top of the draft.
Here are a few intriguing measurements from this year's NBA Combine.
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
After being listed on the Scarlet Knights' roster at 6-foot-10 and 210 pounds, Bailey measured at 6-foot-7 and half an inch, while weighing 202 pounds.
While Bailey still has solid size for a wing, especially with his shot-creation skills, his stature is not as staggering for a perimeter player as it was billed to be. Even after measuring smalled than expected, Bailey will likely be one of the first five players taken in this year's cycle.
In his lone season at Rutgers, Bailey tallied 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and a steal per game while shooting 46% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range.
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Fears also came in shorter than his listed height, measuring at 6-foot-2 and half an inch after being listed at 6-foot-4 on the Sooners' website.
An inch and a half may not seem like much, being being under 6-foot-3 at the guard position is difficult in the NBA. Fears has an impressive skill set and could overcome not being as tall as many of the other top guards in the league, like fellow Oklahoma alum Trae Young has, but players like Young and Jalen Brunson are rarities.
Fears' size could cause him to slide on draft night despite averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game as a freshman in the SEC.
Jase Richardson, Michigan State
If Fears' height is a concern, Richardson's certainly is as well after measuring shorter than 6-foot-1.
The Spartans' standout's skill and feel for the game make his size not as important as some of the other players in the class, but it will likely still be a question mark for NBA teams. Richardson's wingspan also helps make up for any potential concerns about his height.
As a freshman at MSU, Richardson, the son of 13-year NBA veteran Jason Richardson, averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc.
Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph's
The Hawks standout was an under-the-radar prospect coming into the cycle, but has seen more buzz as the draft draws closer.
Fleming averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks as a junior at Saint Joseph's while shooting 53.1% from the field and 39% from 3-point range on more than four attempts per game.
Fleming came in at 6-foot-8 and a quarter of an inch tall with a 7-foot-5 and a quarter inch wingspan while weighing more than 232 pounds. With great size and shooting splits, Fleming could be drafted even earlier than intially expected.
