Jazz Overtake Wizards in Hunt for Cooper Flagg
With under a month to play in the 2024-25 NBA season, the Utah Jazz are making a run at top prospect Cooper Flagg.
Prior to the season, the Jazz were thought of to be a lower-level lottery team, still owning win-now pieces like Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and more. Young pieces like Isaiah Collier, Keynote George and Cody Williams were likely to keep them out of postseason, but few expected them to own the worst record in the league.
Right now, Utah owns just that at 15-53, and are amid the longest losing streak in the league at nine. Having last won against Minnesota in late-February, they’ve now overtaken the Wizards for the best odds at the 2025 NBA Draft. Or in better terms, they’re in the best position currently to land Cooper Flagg.
The Duke superstar rolled his ankle in the ACC Tournament, but there will be no dethroning him from becoming the No. 1 pick in June. Having averaged just under 19 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game all at 6-foot-9, he’s far-and-away the best prospect in the class.
The Wizards have been the worst team all season long, seeing historically low stats early on. Now, the team is starting to sizzle, with six wins in their last 10 games and several prospects starting to find their groove. While the internal development has been nice to see on Washington’s end, falling in the reverse standings this late in the season isn’t ideal.
For now, the Jazz own a 1-game lead on the Wizards at No. 2, owning the shared 14% chance at No. 1, without falling lower than No. 5 overall.
Flagg, or any other prospect in the top-five, would be a huge boon to Utah’s rebuild moving forward.
