NBA Draft: AJ Dybantsa, Cam Boozer Face Off in Las Vegas
For now, all eyes are on the 2025 NBA Draft class, which features a myriad of talents like Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, Nolan Traore, VJ Edgecombe and more.
Still, the 2026 NBA Draft is close enough to warrant some early scouting. And it very well could hold the best basketball prospect on the planet.
AJ Dybantsa and Cam Boozer, the two top-ranked players in the 2026 NBA Draft class across a variety of scouting sites, faced off Sunday in a game between Utah Prep and Christopher Columbus at the Border League showcase in Las Vegas.
Dybantsa looked the clear favorite in the game, leading his team to victor in doing absolutely everything as a fluid 6-foot-9 forward. He scored a blistering 28 points on 50% shooting, adding four rebounds and two assists.
Most importantly, he showcased his already-pro-level skillset, fluidly navigating around the court with ease and getting into his high-release jumper time and time again.
Boozer, a talented forward in his own right, added a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double in the one-point loss.
Boozer was long-ranked the No. 1 player in the class, but after a reclassification from Dybantsa, has now been bumped down just one spot. Regardless, both show the talent necessary for the NBA, even at such young ages.
Dybantsa has narrowed down his top-six schools to Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Kansas, Kansas State and North Carolina.
The second-ranked Boozer recently committed to the Duke Blue Devils with his brother Cayden over Miami and Florida.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.