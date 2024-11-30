NBA Draft: Arizona State's Joson Sanon Continues Improving and Showcasing Scoring Ability
Coming into the season regarded as one of the top offensive prospects in this freshman class, Arizona State’s Joson Sanon has seemingly found his fit with an ever-evolving role. Arizona State currently boasts a record of 7-1, with their only loss coming against Gonzaga. Focusing on Sanon, he has gained confidence in every outing, proving in each of his recent games why he could be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Let’s take a look at how he has broken out so far and which aspects of his game look poised to translate to the NBA level.
Through his first eight games of the season, Sanon has led the Sun Devils in scoring with 15.5 points per game, along with 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists, on shooting splits of 51.8%/52.6%/69.6%. He quickly improved his productivity and efficiency after starting the season with averages of 8.3 points on 40.9% shooting from the field and 41.7% from three in his first three games. Following this underwhelming start, he increased these numbers to 19.8 points on 55.5% from the field and 57.7% from three over his next five games. Although both sets of averages come from relatively small samples, this improvement is impressive and bodes well for his upside.
Sanon’s offensive feel, both on and off the ball, has been impressive, but his biggest improvement has come in his ability to attack defenders in one-on-one situations. He may not be a great vertical athlete, but his ability to attack from the triple-threat position has been outstanding. Sanon uses a variety of jab steps to keep his man off balance before using his explosive first step to create angles for driving lanes. Once he gets into the lane, he plays with great poise, patiently using ball fakes to draw fouls or force help defense, which creates better looks for his teammates.
While his aggression and interior scoring have been solid, his strongest offensive trait is his shooting. He has consistent mechanics and a clean form with a high release point. Sanon does a good job of elevating above defenders in the mid-range and knocking down these shots regularly. While mid-range pull-ups are not always the best shot selection and can raise questions about his long-term potential, his ability to create space for himself is the most promising aspect of his game.
His scoring on catch-and-shoot opportunities seems to be the most translatable skill for the NBA, as he appears unphased by late contests and processes the game quickly. He can knock down these shots while spotting up or coming off movement. This level of effectiveness as a true freshman is very promising and will surely have NBA teams lined up following the season for a closer look.
Sanon was recently named the MVP of the Acrisure Classic, following strong performances against Cal Poly, New Mexico and Saint Mary’s. If his strong play continues, Sanon could make a compelling case to be selected in the lottery of a loaded 2025 NBA Draft.
