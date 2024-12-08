NBA Draft: Big Performances From Returning Prospects on Dec. 7
Saturday, Dec. 7 brought great looks at several prospects who have been productive over the past few seasons. Not all of these players have been commonly mentioned in draft conversations, but they possess tools that could very well translate to the next level. Whether they are sophomores, juniors or seniors, each of these prospects stood out on Saturday with a variety of playing styles.
Let’s break down some of the top performances from returning players and how their play could interest NBA teams.
Kam Jones | Guard | Marquette | 6’5” | 200 lbs | Senior
Kam Jones has been one of the best players in college basketball this season and showcased his strengths in No. 5 Marquette’s 88-74 victory over No. 11 Wisconsin. He finished the game with 32 points, two rebounds, six assists and four steals. Jones scored from all over the court and excelled both on and off the ball. He seems to project as a spark plug scorer at the next level, but his playmaking in this outing was impressive and could drastically increase his value if it continues.
L.J. Cryer | Guard | Houston | 6’1” | 200 lbs | Senior
L.J. Cryer has been a very effective scorer in his sophomore season at Baylor, as well as last year and the start of this year at Houston. He capped off a big 79-51 victory over Butler with 20 points, one rebound and three assists on shooting splits of 50%/57.1%/100%. Cryer is a dangerous, high-volume three-point shooter, and despite being a smaller guard, should draw interest from NBA teams as a consistent threat from deep.
Seth Trimble | Guard | North Carolina | 6’3” | 195 lbs | Junior
Seth Trimble continued to build on his breakout season in a 68-65 victory over Georgia Tech, bouncing back from three straight losses. He provided yet another consistent scoring night with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals with shooting splits of 83.3%/100%/88.9%. He did a great job of getting to his spots based on what the defense was willing to give him. Trimble has looked like a pure scorer up to this point in the season, and despite standing only 6-foot-3, he plays like a prototypical wing scorer. It wouldn’t be too surprising for NBA teams to show interest in giving him a shot.
Zuby Ejiofor | Forward | St. John’s | 6’9” | 240 lbs | Junior
Zuby Ejiofor has been a two-way menace so far this season and continued his productivity in an 88-71 victory over Kansas State. He finished with a well-rounded stat line of 28 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Ejiofor is a strong and athletic forward who has broken out in his second season with the Red Storm. His three-point shot is still developing, but if he can add it either this season or next, his defensive versatility and off-ball effectiveness could make him an intriguing prospect for the NBA.
Adou Thiero | Wing | Arkansas | 6’8” | 220 lbs | Junior
Adou Thiero has looked like the best player for the star-studded Razorbacks and showed his versatility in a 75-60 win over Texas-San Antonio. He led Arkansas with 26 points, ten rebounds, three assists and one block. Thiero got most of his points in this matchup by attacking the rim and consistently drawing fouls, shooting 10-13 from the free-throw line. As one of the biggest risers in the 2025 draft class, his draft value seems high at the moment due to his eye-catching athleticism and two-way versatility. If this play continues throughout the season, he has a great chance to be one of the first upperclassmen selected in the upcoming draft.
Collin Murray-Boyles | Forward | South Carolina | 6’7” | 245 lbs | Sophomore
Collin Murray-Boyles was one of the top returning prospects in all of college basketball, and his performance in a 75-68 victory over East Carolina was one of his strongest of the season. He finished with 20 points, ten rebounds, two assists and one block without missing a shot from the field. Murray-Boyles was dominant on the interior and seemed mostly unaffected by his opponents. As for how he is viewed as a prospect, it’s a unique situation, given that he is undersized for a forward at 6-foot-7 and lacks outside shooting. However, he is a very high-IQ player with a great blend of strength and athleticism. Regardless of how high he goes in the draft, it feels like a safe bet that he will hear his name called fairly early.
