NBA Draft: Bryce James Commits to Arizona
Bryce James, son of superstar LeBron James, has officially committed to Arizona to play out his collegiate career, choosing the Wildcats over Ohio State, Duquesne and USC.
A three-star recruit per various recruiting sites, James stands at around 6-foot-4, and possesses a nice mix of size, shooting potential and sound defensive potential.
Per 247sports Adam Finkelstein: “He may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill-set. He possesses clear shooting potential with naturally soft touch, compact release, and the ability to make both threes and pull-ups. His left hand is advanced for his age and he also has a good early understanding of the game.”
Per WildcatAuthority.com, one of the primary reasons James was drawn to the Wildcat was head coach Tommy Lloyd’s ability to develop players. As it stands now, he likely won't be a high-profile draft prospect early in his collegiate career, but very well could be with the aforementioned development.
Bryce’s brother, Bronny, committed to USC a few offseason’s ago, eventually becoming the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. For now, he’s biding his time for the South Bay Lakers, averaging 14.7 points 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
Having turned 40 just days ago, LeBron is amid his 22nd NBA season, this year averaging 23.4 points, 8.9 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.
