NBA Draft: Cameron Boozer Continues Dominant Start to Duke Season

The 2026 NBA Draft class has lived up to the hype so far, with dozens of true freshmen seeing blistering performances across college basketball. And while non-conference games are to be taken with a grain of salt, there's still merit to just how quickly the class has hit the ground running on all fronts.

Duke forward Cameron Boozer, who came into the year as a consensus top-three prospect, is responsible for a handful of the aforementioned solid games. On Sunday afternoon, Boozer saw one of his best performances of the season, this time against Howard.

His best game so far is likely reserved for a 35-point outing against Indiana State, but his 26 points on 83% shooting Sunday against Howard was incredibly dominant.

He also continued to crash the board, nabbing 12 rebounds, and dished what is becoming a patented four assists to zero turnovers. He also added two steals just a game after finishing with stocks overall against Niagara.

Boozer largely did his scoring work in the paint Sunday, using his NBA-level strength and size and work his way down low and finish with stellar touch. He even saw a transition steal-and-slam, and hit two 3-pointers to cap off a versatile night overall.

Cam Boozer was putting in work for the No. 5 Blue Devils today 😈



26 PTS | 10-12 FG | 12 REB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/k2URcPcLA1 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 23, 2025

On the season, he’s now scoring over 20 points per game, and is leading the 7-0, fifth-ranked Blue Devils in numerous other categories. So far, his billing as one of the top players in the class has looked more than true.

It hasn’t been strictly positives for Boozer thus far at Duke. He’s struggled to score efficiently at the rim against bigger and stronger matchups, and could stand to show off a little more creation ability in general.

Even still, Boozer’s winning impact has shown brightly through a few nit-picky negatives.

For now, the all-around play of Kansas’ guard Darryn Peterson, or the flashy offense of BYU wing AJ Dybantsa could be more alluring. But Boozer’s production — especially his box-plus-minus of over 19 — is sure to be weighted heavily.

Teams that already have a fairly proven core — such as the Hawks, Pacers and more — could especially want Boozer’s talents to jump-start an era of winning basketball. While he’ll need time to adjust to the size and physicality of the NBA, he’ll clearly translate from a processing and skill standpoint.

Duke next takes on a tough test in No. 21 Arkansas, who has its fair share of future NBA Draft prospects.