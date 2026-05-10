Who the Utah Jazz Could Draft with the No. 2 Pick

The 2026 NBA Draft class is set to be one of the strongest in some time, with four top-tier talents near the top that are set to be transformational for NBA teams.

The Jazz, having officially landed the No. 2 overall pick at Sunday’s 2026 NBA Draft lottery, will now get their choice between three of the top four, which will include all of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson.

Here are some of the options that could be available with the second overall pick:

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Full scouting report

AJ Dybantsa is now widely considered the top option to go No. 1, possession a rare blend of size, fluidity and star scoring ability. Still, he’s not a lock, and other talents could push him to No. 2 or further.

Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points per game at BYU, hitting on 51% of his shots from the field and 33% of his threes. He has a face-up game centered around driving the ball with coordination and an above average handle for his size, as well as getting into pull-up jumpers.

There’s a chance Dybantsa will be off the board, though if he slips to No. 2, he could be a no-brainer as a player destined to be a No. 1 option, and continue improving in areas such as defense and passing on the wing.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Full scouting report

Peterson saw a weird, roller-coaster season with Kansas, marred by several injuries that hurt his stock somewhat. Still, he easily ranked himself among the top group by scoring over 20 points per game.

At 6-foot-5, Peterson possesses nice positional size and some of the best shot-making chops in the class, having hit on 38% of nearly seven threes attempted per game. Prior to a hamstring injury in college, he was an explosive athlete, and those that take him will be hoping he can get back to that in the NBA.

Peterson is among the better backcourt options in the class, potentially making him more coveted. His No. 1 counterparts are all forwards, making his prowess as a two-guard who could moonlight as a point guard even more valuable.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Full scouting report

A 6-foot-9 forward, Boozer was among the more dominant true freshman seen in college basketball history, going for 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game at just 18-years-old.

His athleticism is a hit to his stock, though it’s likely the only real hole in his profile. He can score in different ways and notably from beyond the arc, is the best play-maker of the bunch, and seems to have the feel for the game necessary to be fine on defense.

Some teams will see Boozer as both a floor and ceiling-raiser immediately, and he’ll be in the mix at any of the top-four spots if on the board.

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Full scouting report

For some, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson ranks outside the top-three, though Wilson has reportedly been ranked as high as No. 2 for some scouts and NBA decision-makers.

Having come in as a five-star, the 6-foot-10 forward wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but certainly exceeded expectations in averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

With some of the best size, length and athleticism in the class, Wilson has premier potential, though a lack of outside shooting could put him outside the top-three.

NBA Draft on SI's full archive of 2026 scouting reports can be found here.