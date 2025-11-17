NBA Draft: Checking in on Prospects Omaha Biliew and Toibu Lawal

As the 2025 college basketball season continues, a number of NBA Draft prospects continue to showcase their skills.

Players like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and other big-name freshman continue to produce, while plenty of veterans around the country have also had strong starts to the year.

Two players in that category turned in solid performances once again on Sunday, as Wake Forest's Omaha Biliew and Virginia Tech's Toibu Lawal helped their teams to wins. Of course, teams haven't began conference play yet, which is when prospects will see stiffer competition.

Still, Biliew and Lawal have turned heads early in the season and could be climbing into NBA Draft range.

Biliew logged 13 points and 4 rebounds in the Demon Deacons' win against UMass Lowell, shooting 4-of-4 from the field, 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

Coming into Sunday's contest, Biliew was averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 17.6% from the field. The former five-star recruit's strong showing against the Hawks could be just what the physically gifted wing prospect needs to find a rythym.

Coming out of high school, Biliew was rated the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 3 power forward in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The highly touted recruit played for Iowa State as a freshman, but transferred to Wake Forest after one season.

During the 2024-25 campaign with the Demon Deacons, Biliew saw just 9.5 minutes per game in 13 appearances, but the 6-foot-8 and 230-pound forward's role has grown so far this season. Biliew will have to consistently perform well to be considered an NBA prospect this year, or in the future.

Lawal has had more regular success during his career with Virginia Tech, and continued what has been a solid season on Sunday. Against Charlotte, Lawal tallied 18 points, 15 rebounds, an assist, 3 blocks and 0 turnovers to help the Hokies improve to 4-0 on the season.

A high-level athlete from London, Lawal is listed at 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds. So far this season, the senior is averaging 14 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 16.7% from 3-point range.

While Lawal's perimeter shooting touch could be a concern for NBA teams, the former VCU standout's athleticism could make him a good rebounder and defender at the next level. If scouts see the potential to be a solid role player at the next level, Lawal could earn a spot in the second round of this year's draft.

