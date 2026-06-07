NBA Draft: Christian Anderson Offers Versatile Point Guard Option

The 2026 NBA Draft is chock full of talented guards, each offering vastly different skillsets. As the NBA Playoffs has shown us, the more versatile the better.

Even in a loaded guard class, Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson has stood out as a player with enough versatility to carve out a real role in the NBA, no matter where he lands.

Anderson saw a solid first season with Texas Tech, going for double-figure scoring with solid 3-point shooting and passing. In Year 2 he made leaps across the board, blossoming to 18.5 points per game while boasting elite passing and shooting.

All in all, he showed what is likely the best 3-point shooting in the class at 42% on nearly eight attempts per game, in addition to ranking within the top-three of the entire NCAA in assists per game at 7.4. His offensive is truly versatile, with him functioning as one of the best off-the-dribble shot-makers, in addition to some of the best pick-and-roll play-making in the class.

High-level performance from Christian Anderson vs. Cincinnati tonight,



31 points on 58% shooting, 11 rebounds (!), 7 assists (6 TO’s): pic.twitter.com/CkjDzftZDp — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) February 25, 2026

Despite the massive boost in offensive production, he also totaled more steals at 48 on the season, showing some scrappiness on the defensive end of the floor in general.

There are a few holes in Anderson’s case. He stands at just 6-foot-and-three-quarters barefoot, though his wingspan at 6-foot-6 is a plus. Additionally, he isn’t the strongest prospect, potentially leading to some defensive concerns. And his pure handling is more reliant on ball-screens.

Still, few players have Anderson’s combination of shooting — both stationary and off-the-dribble — in addition to elite passing. Even with other guard options like Ebuka Okorie and Bennett Stirtz potentially hanging around his draft range, he could earn looks.

Teams with centrifugal stars such as Cade Cunningham, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards could certainly use his talents, as he’ll likely be able to blend between on and off-ball production. He'd be able to showcase his elite 3-point shooting alongside any of the top-tier passers, or even work in tandem with play-finishers such as Jalen Duren and Deandre Ayton in reserve.

The NBA postseason has showcased guard's general versatility, and Anderson's ability to score himself, score off others, facilitate and make a difference with defensive play-making should be valuable come draft night.

For now, his range is likely in the mid-to-late first round, with teams in need of 3-point fire-power and general guard help looking his way.

The NBA Draft will take place on June 23 and 24.