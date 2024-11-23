NBA Draft: Cincinnati's Simas Lukocius Emerging as a Top Shooter
No. 18 Cincinnati has gotten off to a hot start this season with a record of 4-0, thanks in no small part to the lights-out shooting of senior wing Simas Lukocius.
After serving as an impactful role player during his previous two seasons at Butler and Cincinnati, Lukocius has made a clear leap in his senior season and emerged as the Bearcats’ most impactful player. While Lukocius does not currently appear to be very high on most draft radars, his feel for the game and shooting ability should not be undervalued when it comes to his potential to find a role at the next level.
Let’s take a closer look at his tremendous start to the season and why he has become a very interesting name to monitor as we approach the 2025 NBA Draft.
Lukocius has been an impressive jump shooter throughout his college career but has clearly taken his shooting to the next level to start his senior year. He is currently averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 26.8 minutes per game. While the numbers are solid across the board, his efficiency has been the most impressive aspect of his game. He has made 73% of his field goal attempts and 69.6% of his three-point attempts, while taking 5.8 threes per game. His shooting from deep ranks among the best in the nation, and he can get his shots off both off the dribble and from catch-and-shoot opportunities. This is hands-down the strongest aspect of his game and will likely earn him a chance to prove his worth at the next level.
In terms of the translatability of his jumper, the form is solid but could definitely improve to remain effective at the NBA level. His form is very consistent and rarely affected by defenders, but he does not get great elevation. While this allows him to shoot from deeper range, it can cause issues against longer and more athletic defenders. This doesn't mean his shot will lose value at the next level, but he will likely need to either raise his release point or develop a quicker release to be effective in the NBA.
Outside of his jump shooting, Lukocius is also an impressive reactive playmaker. He currently averages 4.8 assists, which is the second-most on the team. Although Lukocius is not a primary ball-handler or table-setter for his teammates, he does an excellent job of passing up contested shots to keep the ball moving around the perimeter with an extra pass. He rarely slows his game down to make these reads but instead reacts quickly to what the defense gives him to find the best possible look. He also takes care of the ball, with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.8:0.5. This ability to make quick reads will help raise his ceiling at the next level and could complement what was mentioned earlier regarding his need to refine his shooting form.
What makes these tools and ball skills even more promising is his large frame at 6-foot-8 and 225 lbs. He is very mobile and possesses a wide variety of rare skills for a player of his size. While he does not use his size on the interior but rather plays as a clear wing, his frame allows him to take advantage of smaller defenders. It would be nice to see his rebounding numbers increase in his final season of eligibility, but his comfort level in this role should not be undervalued.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.