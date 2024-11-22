NBA Draft: Collin Murray-Boyles' Outing Against Mercer Highlights Potential Turning Point in Draft Value

Collin Murray-Boyles in a win against Mercer :



• 16 pts

• 9 rebs

• 2 assts

• 2 stls

• 6-7 FG

• 2-2 3PT

• 2-2 FT

• 31 mins



Had again a complete game and showed the range. If he can shoot it from deep there is no limit on how high he could go. Pure talent pic.twitter.com/ZhNDOKqlfK