NBA Draft: Collin Murray-Boyles' Outing Against Mercer Highlights Potential Turning Point in Draft Value
In South Carolina’s 84-72 victory over Mercer, standout sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles had one of his best performances as a prospect.
While this is just a single-game sample, this flash of an expanded skill set should not be overlooked. The Gamecocks’ schedule will soon become much more challenging on a consistent basis, so his willingness to try new things against a weaker opponent could help Murray-Boyles gain comfort in aspects of his game that have not yet fully developed in his college career. Let’s take a closer look at this most recent performance and highlight not only the new skills he showcased, but also how this game could carry over into the rest of his sophomore season.
Murray-Boyles finished the game with 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. These numbers are very close to his season averages of 16.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one steal, so they don't jump out in terms of counting stats. However, the efficiency and the way he was effective were noticeable.
The most significant difference was him connecting on both of his three-point attempts. His long-range shooting has been a major question throughout his career so far, as he did not make a single one of his five three-point attempts last season and had only attempted one through his first four games of this year. He appeared comfortable taking these shots against Mercer, stepping into them confidently and displaying a clean shooting form.
While he does not seem to be in a position to create his own looks from beyond the arc, he is comfortable enough to seamlessly knock them down when the defense fails to close out. It should not be expected for him to drastically increase his volume of three-point attempts, but being willing to attempt one or two per game could work wonders for his long-term potential.
Outside of the three-point shooting, he connected on 6-of-7 field goal attempts overall. When he is playing under control on offense, he can be a very efficient scorer. He has shot 75% or better in three of his five games this season and has averaged 20.7 points and 11.3 rebounds in those outings. When Murray-Boyles plays this efficient and patient style offensively, he shines as an NBA prospect, as he can focus more on asserting his presence on the interior.
For a smaller forward at 6-foot-7, mobility is a major factor in his game when facing bigger and stronger opponents. This was another aspect of his game that stood out against Mercer. He moved very well on offense, whether setting screens before rolling to the basket or positioning himself to keep the floor spaced effectively. The defensive side of the ball is where his activity really shined, as he was very switchable and able to stick with his man on seemingly every possession. He did not commit a single foul in this game, but the tape highlights his aggressiveness as he consistently battled on the interior.
As mentioned earlier, this game was not one of his best statistical performances of the year—he posted 19 points and 16 rebounds in a victory over South Carolina State, and had a 27-point, nine-rebound showing against Towson. While those numbers are impressive, his increased activity and willingness to play patiently in this matchup seemed to paint a clear picture of the role he could eventually serve at the next level.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.