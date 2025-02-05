NBA Draft: Colorado State, New Mexico Faceoff Led by Donovan Dent and Nique Clifford
In today’s loaded slate of college action, two of the Mountain West’s strongest draft prospects are set to go head-to-head. New Mexico’s Donovan Dent and Colorado State’s Nique Clifford have positioned their teams as two of the top three in the conference and have undoubtedly caught the attention of NBA front offices. New Mexico came away with a 76-68 win over Colorado State in their first showdown this season, but both teams have looked solid as of late.
Let’s break down each of these players’ strong performances throughout the year and highlight aspects of their games that should be monitored in tonight’s matchup.
Donovan Dent | Guard | New Mexico | 6’2” | 185 lbs | Junior
Donovan Dent has had an extremely impressive season so far and is widely considered one of the biggest snubs from the finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard. Through 22 games, he has averaged 19.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 50.2% from the field, 36.1% from three and 78.7% from the free throw line. He has stood out with the ball in his hands, doing an excellent job of running the offense with his quick and shifty handle. He has shown promising flashes of scoring from all three levels and has also established himself as one of the best playmakers in the country, currently tied for sixth in the nation in assists per game.
Dent has scored 20 or more points in four of his last eight games, including a 34-point performance in a 75-73 win over UNLV. Continuing this strong stretch of play as the conference tournament approaches could further boost Dent’s draft stock—especially if he delivers against this strong Colorado State team.
Nique Clifford | Forward | Colorado State | 6’6” | 200 lbs | Senior
Nique Clifford entered this season as one of the most intriguing upperclassmen in the nation, and he has not disappointed. Through 21 games, Clifford has averaged 17.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 50% from the field, 33.7% from three and 74.1% from the free throw line. He is an explosive and powerful athlete who can defend effectively all over the floor and has showcased plenty of intriguing flashes of scoring upside. Clifford has also made strides as a playmaker, showing a consistent ability to serve as a fast-processing connective passer.
Clifford has scored 20 or more points in four straight games, marking the longest such stretch of his career. He has also recorded seven assists in each of his last three games. Continuing to showcase this offensive versatility in tonight’s game could further solidify his value as a prospect. His two-way effectiveness will be worth monitoring—especially if he gets opportunities to switch onto Dent along the perimeter.
