NBA Draft: Colorado State's Nique Clifford Showcases 3-and-D Upside
Colorado State defeated Adams State 90-to-74 in an exhibition game on Oct. 30 as they prepare to start the 2025 season. This matchup provided the only preseason look at returning standout Nique Clifford, who did not disappoint.
He is an ultra-athletic wing who makes an impact everywhere on the court. While Adams State is not the highest level of competition, Clifford showcased two-way versatility that could propel a fifth-year player above younger talent. This article will examine Clifford’s impressive showing and discuss the tools he possesses that will interest teams ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.
With an impressive frame at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Clifford is a very switchable player who consistently plays with a high motor. Last season, Clifford broke out as he averaged roughly12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block per game. His length is easy to notice and is one of the more effective aspects of his defensive upside. He is at his best while playing off-ball, as he regularly cuts into open space and knocks down corner threes with consistency. The shooting mechanics look clean, but he will need to continue improving his consistency along the rest of the perimeter.
In his 32 minutes of play against Adams State, Clifford finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal. His offensive game looked much smoother than last season, as he seems to have taken a leap in terms of decision-making. The ball rarely stuck with him in this exhibition, as his smart reads regularly turned into assists. He looks set on raising his draft stock, as his already well-rounded game seems poised to take another leap this season. His shooting looked good, as he connected on 40% of his threes with a 2-of-5 shooting performance. Outside of the three misses from deep, Clifford did not miss another shot in this matchup, shooting 9-of-12 from the field. He drove hard, gathered before elevating and finished well around the rim with both hands.
His defensive versatility stands out at the collegiate level and looks like a very translatable aspect of his game. His long wingspan and impressive instincts allow him to disrupt ball movement along the perimeter and challenge opponents’ shot attempts at the rim. The block and steal totals from this game are impressive but do not paint the full picture of just how effective he was. He seemed to be everywhere on the defensive end and was able to impact players one through five in this exhibition. While the level of his versatility will surely change as he faces tougher competition, his physicality and disruptiveness are undeniable. If he can focus on defending twos through fours this season, the translatability could become apparent and lift him higher up most draft boards.
Clifford also showed that his ability to excel at the little things has not slowed down from last year. After catching the ball, he is extremely effective when attacking out of the triple-threat. Whether using his quick jab step or getting defenders to bite on pump fakes, he employs a number of effective moves before putting the ball on the floor to create space better than most.
It is no surprise that older prospects have more difficulty getting into the first-round range, but the 2025 draft class has several players who could push past this stereotype. Clifford seems to be one of the best two-way upside players in this class, regardless of age. If he continues to expand his game from what he showed last season, he could easily be worth a selection, whether it comes in the first or second round.
