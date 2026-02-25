NBA Draft: Dailyn Swain will be Tested by Florida Frontcourt

Tonight, Texas will face off against No. 7 Florida, one of its toughest tests both on a team and individual level.

Longhorn’s wing Dailyn Swain has been one of the fastest-rising players in the 2026 NBA Draft class. A 6-foot-8 junior, he saw two solid seasons for Xavier in the Big East, but has now broken out in the SEC for Texas.

So far this season, he’s averaging 17.9 points on 57% shooting, adding 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Even more, he’s leveled up in a tough SEC conference, boosting his output to 20.5 points on 58% shooting in those 14 games.

He’s fared well against several of the top teams in the nation, but few have had the defensive ability that Florida does.

Right now, there’s questions around just how high Swain can go. The prospect of a two-way handling wing is enticing even given he’s an upperclassman. But how he fares against elite competition, and potentially NBA-level defenders, will be key for evaluators.

Florida’s Thomas Haugh has been among the best players in the country this year, having played a pivotal role en route to a national championship with the Gators last season. He stands at 6-foot-9, and has tough defensive ability centered around physicality.

Florida also has Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu anchoring the paint, two big-bodied shot-blockers with the innate ability to put a lid of the rim, where Swain thrives. They’re combining to average 2.4 blocks per game this season, meaning even when Swain gets past the first line of defense, he could have one of the two centers waiting on him.

Swain won’t be expected to carry the Longhorns to victory single-handedly. But succeeding in the scoring department against a team that potentially has an many as three NBA-level defenders would certainly help his already-hot stock.

He has all the tools at his disposal to see success tonight. He's been elite off-ball, getting out in transition and spotting up, and has also shown pro-like ability in the pick-and-roll. When paired with his size and insticts, he's a tough cover even for the league's best defenders.

Dailyn Swain is having the greatest self creation season we’ve EVER seen from a prospect before.



Swain ranks 1st (!) in the nation in isolation points-per-possession (1.641), while finishing 72.7% from 2P + 57.1% from 3P. Not to mention, only 21% (!) of his baskets are assisted. https://t.co/1CSCF8aR3z pic.twitter.com/fm5YPY5b9o — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) February 23, 2026

Swain is shooting 67% at the rim so far this season, meaning something is likely to given between his numbers and Florida's defenders.

Texas and the seventh-ranked Gators tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Moody Center in Austin, TX. The game will be aired on ESPN2.