Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Wemby, Jaylen Brown, Cavs, Spurs)

Back-to-backs are littered across Wednesday’s NBA action, as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics all played on Tuesday night.

That could open some interesting opportunities in the betting market, especially with players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steph Curry, Jalen Williams and others set to miss tonight’s action.

I have three player props that I’m targeting on Wednesday, including one for San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in his second game against the Toronto Raptors in the 2025-26 campaign.

Plus, there’s a moneyline parlay to consider for two road teams that are heavily favored tonight.

It’s been a rough close to the month, but we’re still in the green for this season (+6.19 units). Here’s a look at the picks for a bounce-back day on Feb. 25.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 178-146 (+6.19 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1469-1383-27 (+49.35 units)

NBA Best Bets Today

Victor Wembanyama OVER 22.5 Points (-119)

Jaylen Brown OVER 27.5 Points (-123)

Cason Wallace OVER 15+ Points and Assists (-178)

Cleveland Cavaliers-San Antonio Spurs Moneyline Parlay (-133)

Victor Wembanyama OVER 22.5 Points (-119)

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.2 points per game this season, and he’s been pretty efficient from both the field (50.8 percent) and from beyond the arc (35.8 percent). The All-Star is fourth in the odds to win the MVP this season, and I think he’s undervalued at bit at this points number on Wednesday.

Wemby has scored 23 or more points in five games this month, and he took just eight shots (7-for-8) and scored 24 points in his first meeting with the Raptors this season.

While Toronto has a top-10 defensive rating this season, there is no easy way to guard the former No. 1 overall pick. Even though Wemby is taking fewer shots than he did in the 2024-25 campaign, he’s still averaging over eight made field goals per night while taking a career-high 7.1 free throws per game.

He’s worth a look with this prop set below his season average.

Jaylen Brown OVER 27.5 Points (-123)

This season, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has scored 28 or more points in 31 of his 51 games, putting him in a great spot to clear this discounted prop against Denver.

The Nuggets are down two of their best wing defenders in Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson in this game, and that has caused their defense to fall off in recent weeks. Over their last 15 games, the Nuggets rank 18th in the league in defensive rating, and they're allowing over 116 points per game overall in the 2025-26 season.

Brown had 33 points on 14-of-29 shooting against Denver earlier this season, and he's taking the most shots per game (22.6) in the NBA this season. That gives him a solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop.

Brown sat out the front end of a back-to-back on Tuesday, but he should return to action on Feb. 25.

Cason Wallace OVER 15+ Points and Assists (-178)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace has stepped up in a big way this month with players like SGA, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell out of the lineup.

Over his last two games, Wallace has scored 47 points and dished out 17 assists, easily clearing this prop in both of them. He should be in line for an expanded workload once again on Wednesday against Detroit’s No. 2 defense.

While the Pistons may make things tough on the former first-round pick, Wallace is averaging 14.2 points and 4.9 assists per game this month, taking 12.2 shots per game. Wallace only had four games with double-digit shots attempts from the start of the season through the end of January, but he’s taken 10 or more shots in three straight games and six games this month.

That raises his floor when it comes to this market, and the Thunder are going to need someone to score on Wednesday. After back-to-back strong performances, I’m buying Wallace to have another big game on Feb. 25.

Cleveland Cavaliers-San Antonio Spurs Moneyline Parlay (-133)

Tonight’s parlay features a pair of road favorites in the Spurs and Cavs, who are both coming off huge wins earlier this week.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs are heavily favored on the second night of a back-to-back against the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks, who beat the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

While the Bucks are playing better in recent weeks, they have struggled against some of the better teams, losing badly to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Milwaukee is just 9-23 against teams that are over .500 this season.

The Cavs have not been great against the spread this season, but they dominated the New York Knicks on Tuesday and have won nine of their 10 games this month, going 7-3 against the spread.

Cleveland already has wins by 12 and five against the Bucks this season, and I think it’ll add to that total on Wednesday. A win would move Cleveland ahead of New York in the Eastern Conference standings, and it ranks fourth in the NBA in net rating (+11.5) over its last 10 games.

The Bucks are outside the top-10 in net rating (+1.4) over that same stretch. Cleveland should be able to handle business on the road on Wednesday.

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio has won nine games in a row and is heavily favored with a rest advantage against the Raptors on Wednesday.

Toronto is coming off a loss to a short-handed Oklahoma City team, and it has struggled at home overall this season, going 16-14 straight up.

It could end up struggling against a Spurs squad that is No. 3 in the NBA in defensive rating (Toronto is sixth), as the Raptors’ offense is just 20th in the league in offensive rating over its last 10 games and 17th for the 2025-26 season.

Toronto has also struggled on the second night of back-to-backs this season, going 4-6 against the spread.

The Spurs are looking more and more like viable title contenders each day, even with their lack of playoff experience as a team. Toronto is not in that conversation, as it’s a playoff team in the East but lacks the offensive firepower and shooting (18th in effective field goal percentage) to keep up with the best teams in the NBA.

I think San Antonio extends the winning streak on Wednesday.

