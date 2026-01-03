NBA Draft: Darryn Peterson Flashes Brilliance in Limited Minutes

After an 11-day hiatus, the Kansas Jayhawks finally made their return to the hardwood, facing off against UCF in the first Big 12 bout of the season.

Star guard Darryn Peterson was able to take the court, if for a limited time, to show off his much talked-about star-power.

Peterson scored a team-high 26 points in just 23 minutes, shooting 8-for-17 from the field, and hitting five of his 10 triples. He added six rebounds and one assist, albeit to three turnovers, and two blocks in showing off his two-way skillset.

Much like other Peterson’s other contests, it wasn’t without some intrigue.

Kansas head coach Bill Self said after the game they went into the game with a minutes restriction in mind for Peterson, aiming for somewhere around the 24-minute mark. They ultimately landed around there with Peterson playing 23 minutes, though it was extremely front-loaded, with other Jayhawks getting into foul trouble, per Self.

A minutes restriction makes sense for Peterson to this point, as even with five games under his belt, he still hasn’t looked fully heathy. Though Kansas fans likely would’ve preferred him to cap out around the game.

The Jayhawks ultimately fell by six points to the Knights, with their star guard sitting on the bench.

In the least, Peterson seemed to take a step toward returning to the superstar he’s been billed as. He seemed to be moving better against UCF, getting out in transition, playing defense and even accelerating a few times with the ball.

Even accounting for his better agility, Peterson’s draw was still hit shooting and shot-making. There were a few errant shots taken, though he mostly continued to display exactly what teams will be looking for in a No. 1 pick.

Darryn Peterson first game back today vs UCF..



26 PTS (8-17 FG, 5-10 3PT, 5-6 FTs)

6 REBS

2 BLKS



He had 23 in the first half and didn’t play much in the 2nd IG due to min restrictions..



This dude can score 40 a game if he wants.. pic.twitter.com/xhxy0zLTNT — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) January 3, 2026

To this point, Peterson likely remains the favorite to be the top pick at the 2026 NBA Draft for most scouts and decision-makers. Both BYU wing AJ Dybantsa and Duke forward Cameron Boozer have been stellar in their own rights, offering explosive scoring and blatant winning impact, respectively. But guard prospects such as Peterson rarely pass through the draft, and his effortlessness, even while hampered by injury, is apparent.

There's little question Peterson will be a three-level scorer with solid defensive impact. The only questions remaining revolve around his status with Kansas, which has been murky through the season so far.

His play will be monitored, along with the rest of the '26 draft class, as the college basketball season continues to wear on.