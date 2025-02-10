NBA Draft: Derik Queen Outshines Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper
While most of the attention was one the rapidly-approaching Super Bowl, three of the highest-profile 2025 NBA Draft prospects faced off in a loaded Big Ten matchup between Rutgers and Maryland Sunday.
To this point, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper and forward Ace Bailey are likely the second and third-ranked prospects in the class for most experts, only behind Duke’s Cooper Flagg. And Maryland center Derik Queen hasn’t done too bad for himself either, helping the Terrapins to the No. 18 ranking in the country with his unique skillset.
On Sunday, the three clashed in a game that held plenty of fireworks.
While the Rutgers duo has stolen the show for most of the season, this game in particular belonged to Queen. The former five-star saw one of his best games of the season, scoring 29 points, nabbing 15 boards, dishing five assists and adding one steal and block apiece. He shot an efficient 9-for-16 overall, perhaps more importantly hitting on 11 of his 13 shots at the free throw line.
All in all, he fueled his squad — who have now won five of their last six games — to a 90-81 win over the Scarlet Knights.
Harper wasn’t far behind, scoring 20 points on a less-efficient 7-for-17, but adding four rebounds and four assists. Bailey perhaps had the most unique game, failing to show off his white-hot scoring game — something scouts likely have little doubt about to this point — but he did add elsewhere. He grabbed four boards, dished three assists and added two steals.
Overall, Sunday’s game is sure to be a game scouts can point to and learn plenty about all three prospects.
