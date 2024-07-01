NBA Draft: Dillon Jones Fits OKC Thunder Unorthodox 'Like a Glove'
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded back into the first round to grab Weber State standout Dillon Jones with the No. 26 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. A full cycle moment for the OKC Thunder and Jones, as the two circled each other in the 2023 NBA Draft but at the time for a second-round slot.
Jones elected to return to school in an attempt to earn first-round status, which he did, impressing teams throughout his season and in the pre-draft process working out for the likes of the Boston Celtics multiple times and clearly elevating his draft stock.
Oklahoma City traded in five future second-round picks to the New York Knicks for the rights to select Jones in the first-round of Wednesday night's draft adding the four-year college swingman to a 57-win roster that has only made upgrades this summer bringing in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Still, the Thunder project to play a big of an unusual style of basketball with their versatility across the board that features switch-able defense, playmaking at each possession and multiple ways to put the ball in the hoop.
Jones, like the Thunder, has a hard game to size up, and for that reason, the Weber State product believes his unorthodox style will fit like a hand in a glove.
"You know, for me, it's just about learning from the coaches, being in a situation, and just doing whatever they need me to do. That's how I fit. It's that simple. Watching them, they play an unorthodox style in a lot of ways. For me as a player that's an unorthodox player, I guess that fits like a hand in a glove. Whatever they need me to do, I'll be ready to do it, and I'll be ready," Jones said at his Rookie Introductory Press Conference on Saturday.
The 22-year-old projects to impact the Thunder in his first year as an excellent rebounder who will shift to a forward spot with some on-ball chances mixed into his playing time with the secondary unit where he should be tasked with some scoring responsibilities
Oklahoma City will get their first look at Jones in Summer League as the franchise is set to play in both the Salt Lake City and Vegas circuits where they could explore the 22-year-old in multiple roles.
