NBA Draft: Disrespect Fueling Caleb Wilson’s Hot Start to Season
Through two games, few players in the country have looked better than North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson.
That includes collegiate veterans, his fellow freshmen, and even some of the top potential draftees in 2026.
On Friday night, Wilson and the No. 25-ranked Tar Heels took it to Kansas, routing the No. 19-ranked Jayhawks, 87-74, behind a two-way effort. Wilson looked the best player on a floor than not only held several seasoned players, but the potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft in Darryn Peterson.
All in all, Wilson went for 24 points on 75% shooting, hitting nine of his 12 shots and tacking on seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Offensively, he got into his typical highlight-worthy dunks, but also showed off plenty of touch in the mid-range. As has been the case throughout his career, the defense was the primary highlight, as his drive and 6-foot-9 frame offer a handful for opposing scorers.
In the postgame, Wilson touched on exactly what’s fueled his hot start to the season, which began with 22 points against Central Arkansas.
“I think it sets an aggressive tone. Like, we’re here.” Wilson said. “Me personally, I feel like I’ve been disrespected in polls and things like that. People telling me, I’m not a top-three freshman in the ACC. So I’m just going to keep going out here killing people.”
After touching on the general disrespect, Wilson followed up with a little bit of specifics.
“I got a list on my phone, and it’s nowhere near done.” Wilson said. “It’s a list every game. People think I joke when I say I put stuff on my wallpaper on my phone, but, I put stuff on my wallpaper to make sure I’m pissed.
“My wallpaper today was my feeling after the McDonalds All-American Game, when I didn’t touch the ball. And Darryn Peterson was on my team, so that was my wallpaper.”
Wilson was a highly-touted prospect in his own right, but it's hard to argue with his passion and fire, especially seeing as its fueled 46 points and plenty of nightmarish defense through two games. In April's McDonald's All-American Game, he scored just three points on 0-for-4 shooting across 20 minutes, whereas Peterson went for 18 points on 14 shots across 23 minutes.
So far, Wilson is performing like a top-five pick, and while there's plenty of season left to play, it's clear his defense and competitive drive alone could fuel him to become a lottery pick. There's little question scouts and NBA decision-makers will love his intensity.