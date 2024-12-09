NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper with Hotter No. 1 Stock?
Coming into the 2025 NBA Draft cycle, Duke forward Cooper Flagg was thought of to be the grand prize. And while that still could very well be the case, the field is making it tougher on him than some expected.
Dylan Harper — Flagg’s fellow five-star freshman and the No. 3 ranked player in the class per RSCI — has made a case as the 2025 class’s best prospect through a handful of games.
A 6-foot-6 jumbo guard, he’s long been thought of as a top-three to five selection in the ’25 draft, but his pure production in non-conference play has been something to behold.
Across just nine games, Harper has scored an exceptionally elite 23.3 points per game on 51% shooting, adding 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds. Needless to say, the Rutgers freshman point guard has looked the part of a No. 1 pick, regardless of Flagg’s inclusion.
But the Blue Devil forward has been great, too, albeit in different ways.
Flagg has made his name more on defense, connecting the offense with passing, rebounding and more. Through eight games for No. 9-ranked Duke, Flagg has averaged 16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks while shooting 44% overall.
Numbers-wise, Harper has a clear edge. But a two-way connective forward could certainly be more valuable down the line in the NBA.
For now, it’s anyone’s best guess what NBA decision-makers are thinking. Many likely still value Flagg as one of the younger players in the class, with an exceptionally high ceiling with length and instincts. Harper has likely made the early case to many scouts and General Managers as a Cade Cunningham-esque guard, though.
Harper may very well have the hotter stock at the moment, with two 35-plus-point performances fresh in mind. But Flagg's reputation as the best player in the class has likely earned him some leeway in this department. For now, both players will remain heavily under the microscope as we churn through what is likely their only collegiate season.
