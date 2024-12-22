NBA Draft: Dylan Harper Continues White-Hot Scoring Run Despite Loss
To this point, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper has been likely the best freshman in the country, and one of the better players in general.
On Saturday, that continued to be the case, as he added another 22 points on 50% shooting, adding five rebounds, three steals and two assists. The ranged shooting somewhat returned back to earth — with him shooting just 1-for-6 there — but it was still a solid performance from a player vying for the No. 1 spot.
In this game perhaps even more than others, Harper was able to showcase his elite handle and driving, dashing and dipping to the rim with ease.
The contest’s two other prospects — Rutgers forward Ace Bailey and Princeton guard Xaivian Lee — both saw inefficient but overall solid games.
Ultimately, Princeton covered Bailey’s near-go-ahead shot with a layup from Caden Pierce to seal the game, 83-82, but Harper at least continued to show his firepower to the masses.
On the season, Harper has now scored an elite 23.5 points on 52% shooting overall, showcasing elite finishing, and improving mid and long-range shot-making.
Rutgers is now just one game removed from beginning Big Ten play, which is sure to test the mettle of both Harper and Bailey.
For now, NBA executives will keep an eye on Harper’s production, likely comparing it to that of Duke’s Cooper Flagg as we continue churning through the 2025 NBA Draft cycle.
