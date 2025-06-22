NBA Draft: Evaluating the Best Draft Fit for Ace Bailey
Less than a week out from the NBA Draft, Ace Bailey has been making headlines left and right. Projected as a top-three pick by many, the 18-year-old forward hasn't yet worked out with a single NBA team, including the Philadelphia 76ers, who own the No. 3 overall pick. This move indicates Bailey's desire to control as much as he can regarding his NBA destination, which begs the question: which landing spot would best set the former Rutgers up for success?
Bailey's ideal landing spot should have both the existing infrastructure to create scoring opportunities and instill productive habits as a passer and defender, while also boasting the freedom to give him a way to develop as an offensive player. A team on which Bailey is asked to carry a large offensive load may lend way to bumpier offensive path with less focus on the other end of the ball. Conversely, without the freedom to work through structured creation reps, Bailey may never scratch his true potential. The best spot for Bailey falls into neither of these buckets, while also holding a top-10 pick to be within reach of his projected draft range.
There isn't a right answer for what Bailey's best NBA destination is, but the Brooklyn Nets stand out as a compelling candidate. Coming off a 26-56 season, they hold the No. 8 pick in the draft, and could use a forward to pair with their young core. Their future is currently constructed around guard Cam Thomas, a 24-point-per-game scorer who missed all but 25 games this past season. He's flanked by veteran point guard D'Angelo Russell, who helps to bring the playmaking prowess Bailey can thrive next to. Next to these backcourt pieces, Cameron Johnson, Nicolas Claxton, Keon Johnson, and Trendon Watford are a few of the many other contributors on the Nets roster, who help lay the two-way standard for Bailey to take after.
With Bailey, the Nets would have a talented scoring duo at the guard and forward positions to build their offense around moving forward. They have the space to allow Bailey to experiment as a creator while also retaining the structure to develop him into a well-rounded contributor. Given these qualities, Brooklyn may be the most optimal landing spot for the young sharpshooter.