NBA Draft: Evaluating the Top Performances from the Last Week

College basketball's conference play is in full swing, with soon-to-be NBA Draft prospects looking to boost their stock with each game.

Several of the country's top teams are now facing off on a day-to-day basis, allowing for prospects to start gaining steam over their peers.

Here were some of the more noteworthy performances from the last week of play:

Kingston Flemings vs. Texas Tech

No. 7 Houston versus No. 14 Texas Tech was largely looked at as a point guard battle for those in the draft space, with Kingston Flemings facing off against Christian Anderson. Flemings is off to a hot start with the Cougars, though Anderson has a year more experience and seemed to be the better of the two in terms of scoring.

Flemings was the one to raise his stock, though, going for 23 points on 47% shooting, with five assists and one blocks. He hit multiple big shots down the stretch, willing his team to a win with late-game heroics.

Anderson saw a tougher night in the grindy, defensive battle, going for just seven points on 11 shots.

Joshua Jefferson vs. Baylor

Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson has broken out as a bonafide pro in his senior year, with an all-around skillset at 6-foot-9.

There’s been no better example of that than the Cyclones’ game against Baylor, where Jefferson saw a tougher shooting night at 19 points on 17 shots, though he was able to impact the game with 17 rebounds, three steals and a block.

Jefferson has so far been an effective scorer, though on a night his shot wasn’t falling, he crashed the glass and helped ISU to a 10-point win.

Tyler Tanner vs. Alabama

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner is one of the hottest names in the class right now, standing at just 6-foot, but having the athleticism, wingspan and general feel necessary to combat size concerns. He’s amid a breakout season, and plenty will be watching him closely though conference play.

He passed his first “test” with flying colors, out-dueling Alabama guard Labaron Philon by scoring 29 points on over 50% shooting, with seven assists and four steals.

He looked like the best player on the floor, helping the Commodores to a six-point win.

Richie Saunders vs. Utah

AJ Dybantsa has rightfully been all the rage for BYU, though upperclassman Richie Saunders had himself a week. His 31-point outing against Arizona State fell somewhat under-the-radar due to just how important he was in BYU-Utah.

Saunders nabbed a career-high 14 rebounds against the Utes at just 6-foot-5, staying true to his offensive output with 24 points.

Saunders is likely to be looked at as a solid late-draft scoring option, though nights where he’s rebounding, passing and defending will certainly help to raise his stock.

Keaton Wagler vs. Iowa

Illinois’ guard Keaton Wagler is still one of the newest names in the class, having come in as a four-star on few draft radars. For that reasons, he’s been unable to ascend to the top of the draft ranks, despite great production.

More performances like Waglers’ versus Iowa, however, will force pundits hands in moving him up mocks and boards. He scored 19 points on just 5-for-9 shooting, hitting four triples and adding five free throw makes. Additionally, he tossed in four assists, essentially looking like the better of the two between him and Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz.

Wagler is now averaging 15.7 points and nearly four assists per game this season, and is gaining real steam as a lottery pick.