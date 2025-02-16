NBA Draft: Everything Changes If Cooper Flagg Returns To Duke
Ever since the NBA enacted the one-and-done rule 20 years ago, many of the greatest NBA prospects have enjoyed brief superstardom in the collegiate ranks, before promptly making the leap to the NBA. From Memphis' Derrick Rose in 2008 to Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012 to Duke’s Zion Williamson in 2019, these young stars made an everlasting imprint on the sport of college basketball across a span of just a few months before being selected with the top pick in the NBA Draft. The latest in this lineage of blue-chip prospects, is Duke’s Cooper Flagg.
Hailing from Maine, the 6-foot-9 forward stars across all aspects of the game. On offense, he averages just under 20 points per game through both proficient interior scoring and 37.8% shooting from beyond the arc. He also flaunts his shrewd passing skills through four assists per game, and converts 81.6% of his 6.3 free throw attempts per game. On defense, the 18-year-old is even more impactful. He’s a disruptor both on the perimeter and as an imposing rim protector, averaging both 1.6 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.
Due to this two-way dominance, Flagg is the presumptive first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. This is under the assumption that he declares for the draft after going one-and-done at Duke, like the best college freshmen stars that have come before him. However, this assumption has come into question after Flagg expressed his desire to return to Duke next year in an interview with The Athletic this weekend. While he made no commitments, Flagg’s mere consideration of forgoing his draft eligibility this year is newsworthy for a number of different parties, given its potential implications.
The Blue Devils are already favorites to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament behind the stardom of freshman Flagg. Sophomore Flagg would be even better. Should the young forward return to the program, Duke may roll out one of the most star-studded collegiate rosters ever with top prospects Cam and Cayden Boozer arriving in Durham next year.
For current NBA lottery teams, this Flagg news is more negative than positive. Many of these teams are looking to salvage their poor performance with the top draft pick this June to draft Flagg. But if Flagg pulls his name from the pool, these bottom-of-the-standing squads will have to look to other prospects to set their sights on atop the draft. While other college freshmen like Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are appealing prospects, they pale in comparison to Flagg, who many believe is destined for NBA superstardom.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.