NBA Draft: Former Five-Star Showing Early Signs of a Bounce-Back with Gonzaga

Isiah Harwell saw a tough first season with Houston, but could be in line for a bounce-back in Year 2 with Gonzaga. One that could lead him to the 2027 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-6 wing tested the waters last spring by declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft as an early entrant before transferring to Gonzaga this offseason after a dreadful freshman year at Houston. Harwell was a Mcdonalds All-American, Gatorade Player of the Year in Idaho and was named to the USA's U16 select team in 2023. Harwell struggled with his efficiency last season posting 27-27-61 shooting splits. He's gotten off to a really good start, particularly in the shooting department. Albeit against a weaker opponent, he shot 8-for-10 from the field and a notable 4--for-6 from three.

Mark Few spoke to the media following his huge performance, saying “He's an effort guy. He's a tough guy. He can make plays like that. And when he sets his feet and he takes the real good ones from three, I mean, he's capable of knocking it down like that. So, I think kind of keeping him on that path is probably the best thing we could do”.

The biggest concern for Harwell coming out was his 3-point shooting. Battling an injury last year zapped him of some of his athleticism and finishing around the rim. He wasn't scouted as a particularly great three-point shooter out of high school but he still showed real capability as an on-ball creator and scorer. We can't make proclamations after one game but after leading the team in scoring Saturday evening, it looks like Harwell is ready to have a bounce back season.

He's not going to shoot 66% from three every game but Harwell being able to hit from deep is a massive deal for his development because of his ability to get downhill. Floor spacing will also raise his NBA ceiling given teams won't be able to dare him to take jumpers in postseason play.

Harwell is one of the premier guard defenders in college basketball.

He shot over 43% from three as a senior for Wasatch Academy, so it's not like he's an incapable shooter or a reluctant one. Anything above 30% on high volume will keep him on the floor and will accentuate his defensive impact. Harwell is a defensive specialist but will need to continue taking significant strides offensively to put himself back in NBA Draft discussions.