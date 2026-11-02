NBA Draft: Multiple Five-Star Prospects Make College Commitments

The 2026-27 college basketball season is underway, but in the days leading up to the start of the current campaign a few programs earned commitments that will make an impact in the coming seasons.

LSU, Duke and Providence each landed commitments from five-star prospects in the class of 2027, meaning they will be on campus ready to begin their college basketball careers a year from now.

While most attention around college basketball is focused on the start of the upcoming season, the aforementioned commitments will be significant in the next college basketball season and NBA Draft cycle.

Before the 2026-27 season gets into full swing, here's a look at a few recent commitments that could impact the 2028 NBA Draft.

Reese Alston and Xavier Young

On Oct. 29, five-star guard Reese Alston announced his pledge to Will Wade and LSU.

Hailing from Houston Second Baptist, Alston is rated the No. 9 overall player and No. 4 point guard in the 2027 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Alston has the potential to be a first-round pick in 2028 with a strong freshman season.

Two days later, the Tigers landed a commitment from Xavier Young, a highly touted big man from Faith Family Academy in Dallas.

Listed at 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, Young is rated the No. 19 overall player and No. 4 center in the 2027 cycle by 247Sports.

Asa Montgomery

Montgomery announced his commitment to Duke on Oct. 28, continued an impressive stretch on the recruiting trail for the Blue Devils.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, the Hillgrove (GA) standout is rated the No. 14 overall player and No. 4 small forward in the 2027 class by 247Sports.

Like many other Duke freshmen, Montgomery will have to compete with a handful of other draft prospects for touches, but has the size and versatility to be a first-round pick.

Lewis Uvwo

Uvwo announced his commitment to Providence the same day Montgomery pledged to Duke, continuing an impressive recruiting effort from new head coach Bryan Hodgson.

Listed at 6-foot-11 and 225 pounds, Uvwo attends Prolific Prep (FL) and is rated the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 center in the 2027 class by 247Sports.

According to 247Sports' Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, Uvwo has a "nearly" 7-foot-6 wingspan. Uvwo's size and length could garner attention from NBA scouts and land the talented defender a spot in the lottery.