Baba Oladotun has one of the highest ceilings of players in this upcoming 2027 NBA Draft.

Coming in as a raw prospect, ups and downs were expected but Oladotun hit a new low after recording only six minutes in their game against Virginia this past Friday. He was ranked as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027 before reclassifying to pursue the 2027 NBA Draft. In his first three games, he averaged 3 points and two rebounds on 45% from the field in only 14 minutes of action.

The 18 year old wing has historically hasnt been an efficient scorer, but most of it stems from needing to get stronger. Much stronger because he has a good handle but can't functionally get to his spots easily. You can put smaller smaller guards on him and they will get in his airspace and really bother him. He also has pretty average foot speed and struggles to get to the rim because he can't really create space off the bounce. Partially because his first step isn't fast, but also he's just rail thin. At the Nike Hoop Summit he measured in at 6’9 with a 6’9 wingspan so he might just be skinny instead of long.

Playing U17s for Team Durant, he shot 27% on threes, 63% from the line and 56% at the rim. At 6’9 you'd want a little more. He's not the best athlete and has very little vertical pop in space so that's why adding strength will be huge for his development. Because of his youth he should be able to improve as a shooter. He will absolutely have to, because he already struggles creating paint touches for himself.

As skilled as Oladotun is, he can't really function as a point forward. He has a 1 to 1 assist to turnover ratio, so he's not really a playmaker either. The Big 10 has always been a physical conference, so life isn't getting any easier.

I think most of his issues get fixed just through physical development of his body. The Kevin Durant comparisons stem solely from them being skinny and DMV kids . Baba should instead look at a guy like Jabari Smith Jr. If he locks in on making catch and shoot jumpers and defending at a high level, there's a long NBA career ahead. Trying to dance off the dribble and perform as an on-ball creator could be extremely detrimental to his current draft stock and long term NBA outlook.