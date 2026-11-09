2027 NBA Draft: Top Performances from NCAA's Nov. 8 Slate of Games

The college basketball season continued on Sunday, Nov. 8, with a handful of entertaining matchups.

Virginia's victory against Arkansas headlined the slate, but a few more of the nation's top teams were also in action.

As a result, multiple 2027 NBA Draft prospects were in action and turned in solid performances.

Here's a look at the best outings from potential draft picks on the NCAA's Nov. 8 slate.

Alijah Arenas, USC

The sophomore accounted for 30 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal, shooting 9-of-18 from the field, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and 12-of-14 from the free throw line in a win against Wichita State.

Johann Grunloh, Virginia

The sophomore big man notched 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, five blocks and two turnovers while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against Arkansas.

Ian Jackson, St. John's

The junior chipped in 17 points and three rebounds while shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 3-of-8 from deep in a win against Iona.

Miikka Muurinen, Arkansas

The coveted freshman finished with 12 points, three rebounds, an assist and three turnovers while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 4-of-5 from the free throw line against Virginia.

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

The junior tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a turnover while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line against Virginia.

Abdou Toure, Arkansas

The five-star freshman logged 10 points and two rebounds, shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against Virginia.

Joseph Tugler, Houston

The veteran big man tallied 16 points, three rebounds, an assist, four blocks, two steals and two turnovers, shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Cal.

The potential top-three pick scored a game-high 19 points, adding three assists, two rebounds, four steals, a block and three turnovers while shooting 8-of-17 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against Virginia.

Tounde Yessoufou, St. John's

The sophomore scored a game-high 23 points, seven rebounds, an assist, three steals and two blocks while shooting 9-of-14 from the field, 4-of-7 from 3-point range and 1-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against Iona.