2027 NBA Draft: Top Performances from NCAA's Nov. 8 Slate of Games
The college basketball season continued on Sunday, Nov. 8, with a handful of entertaining matchups.
Virginia's victory against Arkansas headlined the slate, but a few more of the nation's top teams were also in action.
As a result, multiple 2027 NBA Draft prospects were in action and turned in solid performances.
Here's a look at the best outings from potential draft picks on the NCAA's Nov. 8 slate.
Alijah Arenas, USC
The sophomore accounted for 30 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal, shooting 9-of-18 from the field, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and 12-of-14 from the free throw line in a win against Wichita State.
Johann Grunloh, Virginia
The sophomore big man notched 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, five blocks and two turnovers while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against Arkansas.
Ian Jackson, St. John's
The junior chipped in 17 points and three rebounds while shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 3-of-8 from deep in a win against Iona.
Miikka Muurinen, Arkansas
The coveted freshman finished with 12 points, three rebounds, an assist and three turnovers while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 4-of-5 from the free throw line against Virginia.
Billy Richmond III, Arkansas
The junior tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a turnover while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line against Virginia.
Abdou Toure, Arkansas
The five-star freshman logged 10 points and two rebounds, shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against Virginia.
Joseph Tugler, Houston
The veteran big man tallied 16 points, three rebounds, an assist, four blocks, two steals and two turnovers, shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Cal.
Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas
The potential top-three pick scored a game-high 19 points, adding three assists, two rebounds, four steals, a block and three turnovers while shooting 8-of-17 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against Virginia.
Tounde Yessoufou, St. John's
The sophomore scored a game-high 23 points, seven rebounds, an assist, three steals and two blocks while shooting 9-of-14 from the field, 4-of-7 from 3-point range and 1-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against Iona.
Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.