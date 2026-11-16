We're only a few games into the college basketball season, but a handful of players have stood out early on. Below we take a look at three freshmen who are off to strong starts this year:

Dylan Mingo, Baylor

Nov 6, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dylan Mingo (5) dunks the ball against the UAPB Lions during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, four assists, 4.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 92.3% at the rim (13 attempts) and 46.2% on non-rim twos (13 attempts). The Long Island Lutheran graduate is also recording a 32.9 assist percentage, a 10.3 steal percentage, and a 3.8 block percentage. While the three games Baylor has played haven't been against high majors, Mingo has had an excellent start to the season.

Nikola Kusturica, UCLA

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Nikola Kusturica (17) celebrate in the second half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kusturica is a 6-foot-9 freshman who's averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and two blocks per game while shooting 77% at the rim (13 attempts), 80% on non-rim twos (five attempts), 43% from beyond the arc (14 attempts), and 91% from the free throw line (11 attempts).

Although it's been just three games, including one matchup against a high major opponent (Arizona), the former 2025 FIBA U16 EuroBasket MVP has been impressive. Kusturica is also recording a 15 assist percentage, a 3.1 steal percentage, and a 9.5 block percentage so far this season. Kusturica will not be eligible to be drafted until the 2028 NBA Draft, and he's currently a projected top-five pick.

Jasiah Jervis, Michigan State

Michigan State’s Jasiah Jervis, right, shoots as Toledo’s Chris Riddle defends during the first half on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A player I highlighted back at the Jordan Holiday Classic last year, Jervis has made an immediate impact so far for the Spartans. Through four games, the 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 12.5 points, four rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from three on 22 attempts. He's had a stellar start and will be someone to watch as the season continues.