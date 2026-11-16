NBA Draft: Three Freshmen are off to Strong Starts this Season
We're only a few games into the college basketball season, but a handful of players have stood out early on. Below we take a look at three freshmen who are off to strong starts this year:
Dylan Mingo, Baylor
The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, four assists, 4.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 92.3% at the rim (13 attempts) and 46.2% on non-rim twos (13 attempts). The Long Island Lutheran graduate is also recording a 32.9 assist percentage, a 10.3 steal percentage, and a 3.8 block percentage. While the three games Baylor has played haven't been against high majors, Mingo has had an excellent start to the season.
Nikola Kusturica, UCLA
Kusturica is a 6-foot-9 freshman who's averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and two blocks per game while shooting 77% at the rim (13 attempts), 80% on non-rim twos (five attempts), 43% from beyond the arc (14 attempts), and 91% from the free throw line (11 attempts).
Although it's been just three games, including one matchup against a high major opponent (Arizona), the former 2025 FIBA U16 EuroBasket MVP has been impressive. Kusturica is also recording a 15 assist percentage, a 3.1 steal percentage, and a 9.5 block percentage so far this season. Kusturica will not be eligible to be drafted until the 2028 NBA Draft, and he's currently a projected top-five pick.
Jasiah Jervis, Michigan State
A player I highlighted back at the Jordan Holiday Classic last year, Jervis has made an immediate impact so far for the Spartans. Through four games, the 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 12.5 points, four rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from three on 22 attempts. He's had a stellar start and will be someone to watch as the season continues.
Jordan is a senior at Cornell University where he is an analytics consultant for the men’s basketball team and Co-President of the Cornell ILR Sports Business Society. He has also interned for Sports Aptitude, where he helped interview former front office members and current professional basketball players with the goal of improving the pre-draft process.Follow JMonacoScouting