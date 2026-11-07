2027 NBA Draft: More Top Performances from NCCA's Nov. 6 Slate of Games
Here's a look at how 2027 NBA Draft prospects performed during the NCAA's Nov. 6 slate.
Amari Allen, Alabama
The sophomore recorded 16 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and three turnovers, shooting 3-of-8 from 3-point range and 7-of-8 from the free throw line against Arkansas State.
Latrell Allmond, Oklahoma State
The Cowboys' freshman notched 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a turnover while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Queens.
Bruce Branch III, BYU
The coveted freshman tallied 17 points, six rebounds, an assist, two steals, two blocks and three turnovers while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 5-of-6 from the free throw line against Omaha.
Blue Cain, Georgia
The veteran guard logged 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a turnover while shooting 9-of-12 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range against Presbyterian.
J.P. Estrella, Michigan
The senior chipped in 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-7 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 7-of-8 from the free throw line against UConn.
PJ Haggerty, Texas A&M
The veteran guard totaled 10 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and a turnover while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 2-of-2 from beyond the arc and 0-of-2 from the free throw line against Northern Kentucky.
Shelton Henderson, Miami
The sophomore scored a game-high 19 points, adding five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a turnover while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 0-of-3 from 3-point range
Colben Landrew, UConn
The freshman notched 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 5-of-6 from the free throw line against Michigan.
Dylan Mingo, Baylor
The freshman notched 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, six steals, a block and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 1-of-4 from the free throw line against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Miles Sadler, West Virginia
The talented freshman accumulated 25 points, six assists, three rebounds, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 11-of-16 from the field, 3-of-6 from deep and 0-of-1 from the free throw line against Stetson.
Alex Samodurov, North Carolina
The Tar Heels big man tallied 13 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block while shooting 4-of-5 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Wofford.
Ishan Sharma, Saint Louis
The third-year guard accounted for 17 points, four rebounds and an assist while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Missouri.
Luigi Suigo, Villanova
The freshman big man turned in 16 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, four blocks, two steals and two turnovers while shooting 8-of-9 from the field and 0-of-1 from the free throw line against Holy Cross.
Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.