2027 NBA Draft: More Top Performances from NCCA's Nov. 6 Slate of Games

Here's a look at how 2027 NBA Draft prospects performed during the NCAA's Nov. 6 slate.

Amari Allen, Alabama

The sophomore recorded 16 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and three turnovers, shooting 3-of-8 from 3-point range and 7-of-8 from the free throw line against Arkansas State.

Latrell Allmond, Oklahoma State

The Cowboys' freshman notched 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a turnover while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Queens.

Bruce Branch III, BYU

The coveted freshman tallied 17 points, six rebounds, an assist, two steals, two blocks and three turnovers while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 5-of-6 from the free throw line against Omaha.

Blue Cain, Georgia

The veteran guard logged 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a turnover while shooting 9-of-12 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range against Presbyterian.

J.P. Estrella, Michigan

The senior chipped in 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-7 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 7-of-8 from the free throw line against UConn.

PJ Haggerty, Texas A&M

The veteran guard totaled 10 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and a turnover while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 2-of-2 from beyond the arc and 0-of-2 from the free throw line against Northern Kentucky.

Shelton Henderson, Miami

The sophomore scored a game-high 19 points, adding five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a turnover while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 0-of-3 from 3-point range

Colben Landrew, UConn

The freshman notched 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 5-of-6 from the free throw line against Michigan.

Dylan Mingo, Baylor

The freshman notched 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, six steals, a block and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 1-of-4 from the free throw line against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The talented freshman accumulated 25 points, six assists, three rebounds, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 11-of-16 from the field, 3-of-6 from deep and 0-of-1 from the free throw line against Stetson.

Alex Samodurov, North Carolina

The Tar Heels big man tallied 13 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block while shooting 4-of-5 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Wofford.

Ishan Sharma, Saint Louis

The third-year guard accounted for 17 points, four rebounds and an assist while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Missouri.

The freshman big man turned in 16 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, four blocks, two steals and two turnovers while shooting 8-of-9 from the field and 0-of-1 from the free throw line against Holy Cross.