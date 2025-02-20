NBA Draft: Georgetown's Micah Peavy Boosts Draft Value With Recent Play
In Georgetown’s 93-72 win over Providence on Wednesday, Feb. 19, senior wing Micah Peavy delivered an outstanding performance. The versatility he has demonstrated on both ends of the floor throughout the season has been promising and appears to have created a clear pathway for him to earn an opportunity at the next level. While he is not currently projected to hear his name called in the 2025 NBA draft, his recent dominant play may be shifting that narrative.
Let’s take a closer look at Peavy’s well-rounded game and how his do-it-all playstyle has carved out multiple potential roles at the next level.
Through 26 games this season, Peavy has averaged 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.5 blocks while shooting 46.8% from the field, 35.1% from three and 65.3% from the free-throw line. He leads the Hoyas in points and steals while ranking second in rebounds, assists and blocks.
While his season averages are impressive, his recent play has reached another level. Over his last four games, he has averaged 25 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game. This smaller sample size has showcased his offensive creativity and his ability to use impressive athleticism and high basketball IQ to impact the game in multiple ways. While his numbers in this stretch stand out, his two most recent performances rank among the best of his career.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, Peavy recorded a double-double despite Georgetown falling 97-86 to Butler. He finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, ten assists and three steals while shooting 8-of-19 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. This marked his second double-double of the season and highlighted his ability to read defensive shifts and make quick, precise passes along the perimeter to create open looks. Given the value of connective passers in today’s NBA, Peavy could fit into this role early in his professional career.
He followed up that performance with a dominant outing against Providence on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Peavy exploded for 30 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals while shooting 11-of-22 from the field, 4-of-6 from three and 4-of-7 from the free-throw line. He scored efficiently from all three levels and excelled as both a primary ball-handler and distributor. While his offensive showcase was impressive, his defensive impact was equally notable. Whether serving as the primary defender or making disruptive plays off the ball, his quick reactions and high-level instincts looked highly translatable to the NBA.
As Peavy continues to elevate his game, his draft stock could see a significant rise. His ability to contribute in multiple facets—scoring, playmaking and defense—makes him an intriguing prospect for NBA teams seeking a versatile, high-IQ player. If he maintains this level of production, it wouldn’t be surprising to see his name enter the draft conversation in the coming months.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.