NBA Draft: Guard Nolan Traore’s Stock Rising
Prior to his most recent season with Saint Quentin of the LNB, Nolan Traore was thought of to be one of the premier, franchise-changing prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft cycle, along with the likes of players like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and more.
The beginning of his season likely didn’t go as planned of the 6-foot-3, do-it-all guard, but he’s beginning to trend upwards.
Traore has been amidst the BCL Play-In, taking on Galatasaray three times in a row. He played around his season average in Game 1, scoring 10 points on 5-for-12 shooting, with two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two turnovers.
In games two and three, though, his talent shone through.
In 24 minutes on Wednesday, Jan. 15, he scored 18 points on 46% shooting, adding six assists to just one turnover with three rebounds. He shot just 1-for-5 from beyond the arc, but still managed one of his better scoring performances on the year with decisive driving and cutting.
Tuesday saw one of Traore’s better performances on the season. He scored 20 points on 70% shooting, hitting one of two triples attempts and adding six rebounds and four assists in an all-around performance. He diced down the lane for a circus finish, pulled up from three, dished to his teammates with ease and hit a variety of patented floaters via paint touches.
In his last two games, Traore showed plenty of what made him a projected top-five pick coming into the 2025 NBA Draft cycle.
His full body of work hasn’t portrayed that just yet. His efficiency hasn’t been there — especially from beyond the arc — and he’s still seeing beaucoup of turnovers per game. But it’s clear enough that he has the potential to be a high-level ball-handler, passer and eventually scorer with size, athleticism and instincts.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI on Traore: “Rather than leaning on elite athleticism or positional size, Traore operates with craft, quickness and skill. He is creative and boasts good touch at all three levels, making him a versatile offensive talent. Furthermore, he’s a good passer who can set his teammates up when he’s not scoring on his own. His body control is impressive and he knows how to work the angles on the offensive end.”
As it stands now, his stock is likely still hovering around the top-10, with his style of point guards being coveted in the NBA.
