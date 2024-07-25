NBA Draft Scouting Report: Nolan Traore
Nolan Traore
Nolan Traore
Guard | France
Height: 6'3” | Weight: 175 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.06
Prospect Profile
The NBA has received an influx of French talent in recent years, with Traore being the next to make a splash.
Rather than leaning on elite athleticism or positional size, Traore operates with craft, quickness and skill. He is creative and boasts good touch at all three levels, making him a versatile offensive talent. Furthermore, he’s a good passer who can set his teammates up when he’s not scoring on his own. His body control is impressive and he knows how to work the angles on the offensive end.
Traore’s natural instincts with the ball in his hands are extremely impressive. Especially in the modern NBA with a heavy reliance on pick-and-roll actions, the French guard has a pathway to thriving as a creator. He makes decisive movements and has quick-burst speed once he turns the corner and wants to get downhill. Traore is known for making the right reads and playing with a high level of IQ. But even then, at times his shot selection could use work, which is why his scoring efficiency sometimes isn't as high as it could be. But as he continues to mature as a player, he should naturally improve there.
Given he isn’t the biggest prospect, Traore will need to prove to NBA teams that he can defend at a high level. He does have a solid wingspan and plays with a high motor, but it will take more than that for him to really emerge on that end. He has shown flashes of natural instincts on that end and is disruptive at times, but it’s all about doing that consistently at the next level.
Spending time paying alongside Zaccharie Risacher in France before he went No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Traore has proven to be a very productive player for several years now. Although he’s more of a score-first guard, don’t underestimate his ability to facilitate for others. As France continues to produce remarkable NBA talent, Traore will be the next in line as a lottery talent.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Early Lottery Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.