NBA Draft: Hawks Land No. 1 Overall Pick
At the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Sunday afternoon, 14 teams learned where they’d be selecting in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
The Hawks were among those teams, coming away with No. 1 overall selection.
For a franchise that has been stagnant of late, this is a huge breath of fresh air for Atlanta. The Hawks have huge decisions to make this summer, not only in the draft but even bigger picture.
In 2023-24 they finished the season 36-46, which resulted in the tenth-highest lottery odds. They owned a 3% chance at the No. 1 overall pick and a 13.9% chance at a selection in the top four.
While most draft experts are near-consensus that this year lacks less of a punch near the top, the team will still have the opportunity to select from a variety of talented prospects.
Now, prospects will take to the NBA Draft Combine to showcase their measurements, skills and basketball knowledge. The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first ever two-day event, beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26 and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27.
