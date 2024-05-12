NBA Draft: Hornets Land No. 6 Overall Pick
At the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Sunday afternoon, 14 teams learned where they’d be selecting in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
The Hornets were among those teams, coming away with No. 6 overall selection.
The team had lottery luck last season, jumping to the second overall pick to come away with wing Brandon Miller, who finished third in the Rookie of the Year race. That luck extended to a few years ago, too, where the team was able to snag star LaMelo Ball third overall.
In 2023-24, Charlotte finished 21-61 to snag the third-best odds coming into the night. They had a 13.3% chance at the top pick, around a 12% chance at both No. 2 and No. 3, and a 27% chance at No. 6.
While most draft experts are near-consensus that this year lacks less of a punch near the top, the team will still have the opportunity to select from a variety of talented prospects.
Now, prospects will take to the NBA Draft Combine to showcase their measurements, skills and basketball knowledge. The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first ever two-day event, beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26 and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27.
