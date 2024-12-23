NBA Draft: Houston Has Gotten Versatile Help From Several Sleeper Prospects
The Houston Cougars have gotten off to a solid 8-3 record so far this season, with strong play from a very deep roster. While three losses is a bit high for a team as highly regarded as Houston at this point in the season, their losses have each been somewhat understandable, coming against Auburn, Alabama and San Diego State. As mentioned, their roster has been very deep, with strong play from players at nearly every position, creating promising arguments for how they could translate to the NBA level.
Let’s take a look at some of the most impressive prospects on this team and how they have been able to create promising cases for their translatability to the NBA level.
L.J. Cryer | Guard | 6’1” | 200 lbs | Senior
L.J. Cryer has been an extremely productive shooter in each of his previous three seasons and has carried that over into his final season of eligibility. He is a bit undersized at 6-foot-1, but his non-stop movement and creativity as a scorer have been extremely promising. His ability to navigate screens off the ball has been elite this year, and he regularly gets to his spots, quickly sets his feet and elevates into his silky-smooth release. While it may be a long shot that he is selected in the upcoming draft, it seems like a safe bet that Cryer will at least get an opportunity to showcase his offensive firepower in next year’s summer league.
Joseph Tugler | Forward | 6’8” | 230 lbs | Sophomore
Joseph Tugler has not been the most statistically productive player this season, but his defensive impact has been remarkable. He has great length, and for a player of his impressive size at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, his ability to cover space has been as impressive as anyone in the nation. While his offensive game is still a work in progress, he has done a solid job of finishing plays at the rim, which could continue to develop down the road. In terms of his draft value, Tugler is only a sophomore, so he still has room to grow. He has a chance to make a defensive impact at the next level extremely early into his career and could very well use his defensive versatility to continue moving up draft boards.
Emanuel Sharp | Guard | 6’3” | 210 lbs | Junior
Emanuel Sharp has been a deadly three-point shooter on high volume so far this year. He has been a great connective player on one of the best teams in the nation, excelling in his role at a very efficient level. Sharp is a quick decision-maker, whether that shows up in shot attempts, keeping the ball moving or making defensive rotations. The defensive side of the ball has not necessarily jumped out, but he has been a pesky on-ball defender and has made smart reads off the ball. His pathway to the NBA looks tough, but his value in doing the little things is very interesting and could create an opportunity for him to prove himself.
Milos Uzan | Guard | 6’4” | 190 lbs | Junior
Milos Uzan has made great strides this season after transferring from Oklahoma. He has been the most consistent playmaker for the Cougars while playing a versatile two-way game. His ability to find open teammates consistently has been impressive, and while he has still struggled to score regularly, he has shown the ability to get baskets when needed from all three levels. Uzan does have the potential to develop into a lengthier, versatile lead guard, but continuing to develop his all-around offensive game could be the key to how highly he is regarded by NBA teams.
