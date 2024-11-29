NBA Draft: Jakucionis, Ivisic Thrive in Win over No. 19 Arkansas
In a Thanksgiving showcase, unranked Illinois took it to No. 19 Arkansas.
Youngsters Tomislav Ivisic and Kasparas Jakucionis were the stars on the day, combining for 44 points in the routing of the razorbacks.
To this point, the latter is likely the team’s top draft prospect. A 6-foot-6 guard who ranked as a five-star, Jakucionis has seen a respectable, albeit up-and-down, start to his collegiate career. But one that likely lands him within the lottery of most draft boards.
On Thursday, he saw one of his better games, scoring a team-high 23 points on an efficient 7-for-13 shooting, adding six rebounds, four assists and a wild five turnovers.
In continuing with his trend, he got the line at will, hitting seven of eight tries. While the Fighting Illini could’ve done without the turnovers and fouls, it was one of the more promising games for the freshman guard.
At the five spot, Ivisic was equally good, against his twin brother Zvonimir, no less. He scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds, hitting a near-miraculous six of his nine tries from 3-point land. Additionally, he added two steals, two assists and three blocks in a do-it-all performance.
Ivisic had previously played professional basketball, but was granted eligibility by the NCAA and made a sophomore. He and his brother are both on NBA Draft radars, assuredly.
On the season, Ivisic is now averaging 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, showcasing a wide range of skills at 7-foot-1.
Illinois now looks to a matchup with Northwestern on Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.
