NBA Draft: Kam Jones Looks to Continue Productive Streak
This past draft class has been marked by productive upperclassmen, as opposed to the typical dominance of one-and-dones as far as rookie classes go. Players like Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Dalton Knecht, and Tristan da Silva have all impressed, and due to this trend, it may be more favorable now than before in this modern era to take a swing on a multi-year collegiate player.
One such player is Kam Jones, a star combo guard for the Marquette Golden Eagles who is averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, leading his team in scoring and playing the role as lead initiator for a team that is currently 18-3 and 9-1 in the Big East. Jones, despite being a senior, is still the type of player that could go in or near the lottery in the 2025 NBA Draft because of his myriad of skills, nearly all of which translate to the next level.
He has yet to record fewer than 10 points in a game this season, and has had outings as high as 32 points, which he has done twice this year. He has also achieved multiple double-digit assist games, and had a 17-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double at home against then-sixth-ranked Purdue in a 76-58 win. Not only does Jones stuff the stat sheet, but he contributes to winning in many very real ways.
Though he'll be 23 on draft day this year, Jones brings enough to the table to make him worth a selection in the top 20. He scores efficiently, hitting 49.5% of his overall field-goal attempts this year, though he has struggled quite a bit from three, where he hits 32.7% on 5.4 attempts per game. He is excellent at scoring out of the pick-and-roll as the ball handler, where he ranks 97th percentile in scoring efficiency in such plays according to Synergy Sports. This lends credence to the theory that he can be a lead initiator instead of simply an off-ball scoring threat in the NBA, which is a position that could gain him favor in the draft process.
He's also very good in isolation situations, where he ranks 55th percentile in points per possession at 0.865. Given how often he is in isolation ball, ranking 73rd percentile in the frequency of such sets, this is impressive, as he is able to use dribble moves and strong rim finishing to make these takes count. He has a James-Harden-like style of playing where he can score and distribute equally well and take over in one-on-ones on the offensive end.
The problem with Jones' game at this point lies in his shooting from beyond the arc. He's seen a sharpe decrease in efficiency on such attempts, going from 40.6% last year and dropping nearly eight percentage points. Though he is a better player this year in that he is more versatile on the offensive end by adding to his ability to play make, he must improve from deep if he wants to continue to increase his draft stock.
