NBA Draft: Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Reestablishes Himself in Big 12 Opener
After transferring from Illinois to Kansas State for his senior season, Coleman Hawkins has gotten off to a slow start but may be finding his footing just in time for conference play. He was considered one of the top transfers in all of college basketball as well as one of the most intriguing upperclassmen prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft. His six single-digit scoring games against non-conference opponents were definitely concerning, but his strong showing in his Big 12 debut has offered hope that he is turning a corner and returning to the level of productivity expected of him.
Let’s take a closer look at Hawkins’ start to the season while focusing on his most recent performance against No. 16 Cincinnati and how this game could help push him back into draft conversations.
As Kansas State has gotten off to an underwhelming 7-5 start to the year, Hawkins has averaged 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 39.3% from the field, 32.6% from three and 52.9% on free throws. These are career highs for rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, but his lack of offensive consistency and overall efficiency has overshadowed his ability to excel as a connective player. In today’s NIL-driven landscape of college athletics, big-name players like Hawkins are put under a microscope when entering new, higher-paying situations. As a powerful, versatile forward who put together big scoring nights for the Fighting Illini last season, his low-scoring performances ahead of conference play had sparked significant discussions leading into the Big 12 opener against Cincinnati.
This first conference game seemed like a breath of fresh air for Hawkins as he totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and four steals while taking an impressive leap in efficiency with shooting splits of 53.8%/60%/75%. While helping the Wildcats to a 70-67 win, he led his team in points, rebounds and steals while also recording the second-most assists. This outing showcased his impressive outside shooting as he knocked down catch-and-shoot threes smoothly from well beyond the arc. He also scored effectively by getting into the lane, using his strength to create space and finishing around the rim with a soft touch. Outside of his scoring, Hawkins excelled at keeping his eyes up for outlet passes or finding teammates off cuts in half-court sets for easy looks in the lane. Defensively, he was extremely active, using his strong frame to compete for rebounds on the interior while disrupting passing lanes and pressuring ball-handlers with his quick hands.
While Hawkins’ season as a whole has not lived up to expectations, his most recent performance offers plenty of promise moving forward. The Big 12 may not be as strong as in recent years, but the competition on a nightly basis will still provide him opportunities to prove himself. He showed flashes of his full skill set in the conference opener, and if he can continue producing well-rounded stat lines, Hawkins could solidify himself as one of the most versatile forwards in the Big 12.
As the season progresses, Hawkins’ ability to string together consistent performances will be critical, both for Kansas State's success and his standing in the eyes of NBA scouts. His potential as a versatile, two-way forward remains evident, and if he builds on this strong start to conference play, he could re-establish himself as an intriguing prospect for the 2025 NBA draft. The road ahead will test his consistency and resilience, but Hawkins has the tools and opportunity to make a significant impact in the Big 12 and beyond.
