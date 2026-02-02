NBA Draft: Kansas, Texas Tech to Face off in Prospect-Laden Game

Tonight, Kansas and Texas Tech will face off in a ranked Big 12 battle, featuring several talented 2026 NBA Draft hopefuls.

Kansas is fresh off its biggest win of the season, using a fiery first-half from Darryn Peterson to take down AJ Dybantsa and BYU. The Red Raiders are in the opposite boat, looking to bounce-back after an 88-80 loss to unranked UCF.

Here are some of the top NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on in tonight’s action:

Darryn Peterson, Kansas guard

Peterson’s the obvious selling point anytime he takes the floor, which hasn’t been as often as the Jayhawks would like this season. Against BYU on Saturday, he scored 18 points and nabbed three steals, all in the first half while playing only a few minutes into the second.

Peterson remains the odds-on favorite to hear his name called first at the 2026 NBA Draft, averaging 21.4 points on 51% shooting. Though his availability is sure to play a factor in his stock.

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech guard

Christian Anderson has parlayed his solid first season with Tech into a breakout second season, looking like one of the top point guards in th entire country.

Though 21 games he’s averaging just under 20 points per, shooting a blistering 43% from beyond the arc on nearly eight attempts per game. Even more, he’s adding seven-and-a-half assists, play-making at a great rate.

Anderson was one of a few sources of replicable offense for the Red Raiders against UCF, and will certainly need to be the same against Kansas.

Flory Bidunga, Kansas big

Flory Bidunga is a slightly undersized big at 6-foot-10, but that hasn’t stopped him from being a force in recent weeks for the surging Jayhawks.

He’s one of the top shot-blockers in the country, averaging 2.7 across 31 minutes per game. He’s also amid a real hot streak scoring the basketball, going for 20-plus in two of his last four games. He’s shot 75% or better from the field in five-straight games.

JT Toppin, Texas Tech big

JT Toppin has seen steady improvement throughout his collegiate career, and that hasn’t stopped in his junior season. He’s boosted his output to 22.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.1 assist and 1.7 blocks per game, shooting 57% overall in the process.

Toppin will earn draft acclaim, though he’s niche as an essential undersized five. Despite that, Texas Tech will need him at his best to have a chance against the Jayhawks.

Kansas and Texas Tech tip off at 8 p.m. CT from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX.