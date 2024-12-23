NBA Draft: Kansas' Zeke Mayo Catches Eyes With Versatility, Shooting
As a key piece of Kansas’ 9-2 start to the season, senior transfer guard Zeke Mayo has continued to showcase his offensive versatility. He is currently among the top two on the team in both points and assists, and his overall feel for the game has looked translatable to the next level. Following two extremely productive seasons at South Dakota State, Mayo has smoothly transitioned into a higher level of competition while increasing his potential to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Let’s dive into Mayo’s play so far this season while focusing on his two most recent performances and how his three-point shooting could help raise him up draft boards throughout the rest of the year.
Through his first 11 games of the year, Mayo has averaged 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.6 steals, shooting 47.1% from the field, 38.7% from three and 78.6% from the free-throw line. He has consistently shown the ability to do a little bit of everything while finding different ways to make his impact felt. Whether serving more of an off-ball role or initiating the offense, his effectiveness in multiple roles stands out, offering hope that he can adapt and find a place on NBA rosters.
In a 75-60 victory over North Carolina State on Dec. 14, Mayo recorded a season-high 26 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists. One of the most impressive aspects of this outing was how well he relocated after making passes to get into space for catch-and-shoot threes. He connected on 5-of-9 attempts from beyond the arc, with the majority of these shots coming off of movement. While this is clearly an effective weapon at the college level, carrying this effective movement and body control into the NBA could make him a consistent threat.
In his most recent performance, a dominant 87-53 win over Brown on Dec. 22, Mayo put together another strong scoring display, adding 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting. While his scoring was once again impressive, this game stood out for his all-around impact, as he also recorded eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. He continued his hot shooting streak from three but was also aggressive on the glass, grabbing the second-most rebounds on the team. His efforts frequently led to transition opportunities, which he either finished himself or converted into assists for open teammates.
In the four games where he has attempted at least eight three-pointers, Mayo has averaged 22.8 points while shooting 60% from the field and 52.9% from beyond the arc. While part of these numbers can be attributed to him recognizing when he's hot, continuing to shoot a high volume of threes could drastically improve how he is viewed by NBA teams. Having defenses consistently react to him on the perimeter could open up more consistent driving lanes, where Mayo has shown great promise both as a finisher and a playmaker off the bounce.
As the season progresses, Mayo’s versatility and consistency will continue to be closely monitored by NBA scouts. His ability to contribute in multiple areas, along with his scoring efficiency and defensive potential, make him an intriguing prospect for the 2025 NBA draft. If he can maintain his current level of play and further refine his skills, particularly as a perimeter shooter and playmaker, there’s a strong chance he’ll be an impactful player at the next level.
