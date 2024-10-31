NBA Draft: Kentucky Transfers Shine in Final Exhibition Game
In Kentucky’s final exhibition before the start of the regular season, several transfers had strong performances in a 98-to-67 victory over Minnesota State. While Kentucky is typically monitored for its impressive freshmen, this new era will be highlighted by productive upperclassmen in the first season under Coach Mark Pope. This article will take a look at the most impressive performances in the Wildcats’ blowout win and how these transfers could battle for draft positioning.
Jaxson Robinson | Wing | 6’6” | 192 lbs | Graduate
Jaxson Robinson enters the season with the opportunity to solidify himself as one of the top three-point shooters in all of college basketball. He finished the game with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting a lights-out 8-of-12 from deep. With all of his points coming from long-range, it is safe to assume that his shooting will be an emphasis for Kentucky’s offense this year. He moves very well off the ball, and the variety of jump shots that he attempts and hits look reminiscent of Buddy Hield. Robinson may not be on the same level as Hield, but his ability to get clean shots off despite facing hard closeouts has been impressive and could translate well to the next level.
Otega Oweh | Guard | 6’4” | 215 lbs | Junior
Otega Oweh is an explosive guard who works hard to make his impact felt on both ends of the floor. Finishing this final exhibition with 15 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals, Oweh was everywhere and did a great job of making quick decisions. His feel for the game looks much more fluid than it did in his first few seasons at Oklahoma. He shot 7-of-8 from the field, with his only miss coming from deep. While three-point shooting was not a factor in this game, he was able to hit two in Kentucky’s previous matchup with Kentucky Wesleyan, so there is hope heading into the season. Oweh has also shown flashes of improved playmaking this season, and this game displayed that as he assisted on six field goals without committing a turnover. The athletic tools are there, but if his long-range shooting and playmaking improve, he could quickly become a name to know ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Brandon Garrison | Forward | 6’10” | 250 lbs | Sophomore
Brandon Garrison did not start this game for the Wildcats but made his presence felt on the interior. Finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block, Garrison looks ready to take a leap from his freshman year at Oklahoma State. He plays somewhat of an old-school game but has the mobility to continue improving as a versatile defender. Garrison impressed last season in flashes with his footwork and soft touch on the interior, and he looks ready to make a more consistent impact throughout this preseason. He exploded for a powerful dunk over an opponent in this match-up which highlighted his athleticism. His defensive instincts are solid, and as he continues to develop, it should not be too surprising to see his effectiveness inside expand closer to the perimeter. His mobility looked much better in this showing and should create an interesting storyline to monitor throughout the season.
Andrew Carr | Forward | 6’11” | 235 lbs | Graduate
Andrew Carr may not be on the same level as the other NBA prospects discussed here, but he has impressed with his play throughout the preseason. He added 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in his 17 minutes of action during this matchup. He has a versatile offensive game but can struggle at times to consistently impact the defensive end. His motor and willingness to compete have stood out ahead of the 2025 season and should help him fit perfectly into his role as the season kicks off. The playmaking out of the post and feel for outlet passes are undervalued aspects of his game that should remain effective for the Wildcats. He will need to become more of a factor on the boards throughout the year but could create an opportunity for himself at the next level if he focuses on excelling at the little things.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.