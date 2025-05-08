NBA Draft Lottery Can Tie Together Wizards Roster
The Washington Wizards have been a team that feels in a constant state of rebuilding after years of treading water with Bradley Beal and his revolving door of supporting cast members.
However, for the first time in a long time, it feels like the Wizards are heading in the right direction.
Sure, not by record, the Wiz Kids were just 18-64. But as backwards as it sounds, this was one of the most successful seasons of Hoops in D.C. in some time.
Washington has a clear plan, one they executed this year. Sure, it involves tanking and piling up losses. But it also involves development from fun, young and talented players. The Wizards checked all those boxes this year.
With a new front office at the helm, led by Mike Winger and Will Dawkins –– who hail from the Sam Presti executive tree and not only operate like the club in Oklahoma City but uses the same verbiage during press conferences –– and they have done a lot right in short order.
This Wizards team rosters the likes of Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George all of whom showed flashes a year ago that their styles of play not only fit the modern NBA but contribute to winning down the line.
However, the only question left is the hardest to answer: Who can be the No. 1 option?
That decision can be made cleaner and accelerate the rebuild process, if the Wizards win the NBA Lottery next week.
Every team wants and could use Cooper Flagg –– the prize of the 2025 NBA Draft –– but he fits perfectly with Washington alongside a strong foundation of youngsters with a promising coach that has a proven developmental track record.
It isn't a stretch either, Washington posses a 14% chance to nab the Duke product and will have to let the Ping Pong balls decide the rest.